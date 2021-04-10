Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh enjoying the Cotswolds

Published: 10:06 PM April 10, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh watches as Her Majesty The Queen signs a visitor’s book at Hereford Cathedral’s West End pavement - Credit: Thousand Word Media

HRH Prince Philip passed away on April 9 peacefully with the Queen by his side. In honour of the late Duke of Edinburgh, we've collated some of his visits to the Cotswolds



To commemorate the extraordinary life of the Duke of Edinburgh, we have gathered some photographs from his trips in and around the Cotswolds.



The Duke of Edinburgh watches as Her Majesty The Queen signs a visitor’s book at Hereford Cathedral’s West End pavement - Credit: Thousand Word Media





His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Hereford Cathedral - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh listen to a speech by The Very Reverend Michael Tavinor, Dean of Hereford - Credit: Thousand Word Media

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh during their Diamond Jubilee visit to Hereford Cathedral - Credit: Thousand Word Media

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, receives a gift during his Diamond Jubilee visit to Hereford Cathedral - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, travel in the Royal car - Credit: Thousand Word Media Ltd

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at The Hive - Credit: Thousand Word Media Ltd

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, leaving Wocester Cathedral - Credit: Thousand Word Media



Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tribute to Prince Philip:





Follow Cotswold Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram