Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh enjoying the Cotswolds

HRH Prince Philip passed away on April 9 peacefully with the Queen by his side. In honour of the late Duke of Edinburgh, we've collated some of his visits to the Cotswolds
To commemorate the extraordinary life of the Duke of Edinburgh, we have gathered some photographs from his trips in and around the Cotswolds.
The Duke of Edinburgh watches as Her Majesty The Queen signs a visitor’s book at Hereford Cathedral’s West End pavement
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Hereford Cathedral
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh listen to a speech by The Very Reverend Michael Tavinor, Dean of Hereford
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh during their Diamond Jubilee visit to Hereford Cathedral
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, receives a gift during his Diamond Jubilee visit to Hereford Cathedral
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, travel in the Royal car
- Credit: Thousand Word Media Ltd
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at The Hive
- Credit: Thousand Word Media Ltd
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, leaving Wocester Cathedral
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tribute to Prince Philip:
