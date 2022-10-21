Lotte Clapp, 27-year-old teacher at Heath Mount School, Watton-at-Stone, who is playing in this year's Women's Rugby World Cup

You are heading to New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup but playing in the USA team. We are confused, can you explain?

In December when World Rugby changed their rules it meant that I had the opportunity to change allegiances to the US as my mum is American.

What inspired you to start playing rugby?

I didn’t start rugby until 11 or 12 purely because I was too shy to join in and play with the boys. I wish I had started younger . When I was in secondary school they started a girls rugby team. My teacher, Mr Graham, said I should head down to Welwyn RFC and see what it was like. Once I started I was hooked.

You now captain Saracen’s Women’s team. What do you love about the game?

It’s the culture, ethos, the way everyone is different, but you’re all contributing to the same thing. You can have players of completely different sizes and personality, the fact that it’s a contact sport I love too.

Lotte in action at Edinburgh Stadium, Scotland v USA Women Eagles - Credit: Neil Kennedy/hasbeanz.c

It's traditionally been a men's sport, why do you think it has become so popular with women now?

More than a quarter of the overall playing population is now female, and there has been a 28 per cent increase in registered players since 2017. It is a hugely empowering sport to play. It shows how women can be strong and fearless.

What have been the highlights of your career so far?

It’s my first World Cup and I’m excited; it’s something that I’ve always aspired to do. New Zealand is the most beautiful place and rugby is just at the centre of everything. This is definitely going to be up there with other experiences such as winning the Premiership title with Saracens and playing at Twickenham stadium.

How are you inspiring your students?

It’s a really special thing to be doing for myself but even more special to share it with the children. I’m hoping to Zoom with my class from New Zealand and keep in touch with them. I would say to all the children to give it a go, it’s a lot of fun and you won’t want to stop once you’ve started!

What is the atmosphere like?

The atmosphere out here is great. It’s exciting seeing all of the different teams around Auckland. When we had the welcome ceremony there were a variety of cultural performances. The whole event was extremely emotional and put into perspective how special it is to be here. One performance included a cultural dance from each of the pacific islands - it is the first time the women's World Cup is being held in the southern hemisphere.

My favourite part of the ceremony was at the end when four young female poets performed the champions poem they had written. This had many of us in tears as they had so perfectly put what it meant to be here, what it meant to be a women's rugby player, and how important supporters of this women's World Cup are.