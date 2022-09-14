Thank you and rest in peace, our beloved Queen Elizabeth

2008 and the Queen smiles on a visit to West Newton church - Credit: Archant

The death of the Queen has been met with grief, shock – and gratitude for her exceptional life of service, dedication, devotion and duty. The Queen loved Norfolk and Norfolk loved her back; we pay tribute with words by Rowan Mantell and Chris Bishop, and 70 photographs from the Archant archive

The Queen was the only monarch and head of state most of us had known. For 70 years she reigned over us and now she is gone.

The Queen is dead. Long live the King.

It is dramatic, sudden and stark. In an instant everything changes.

In Norfolk we feel her loss especially deeply. She was a part of our county for her entire life, visiting as a child, bringing her own young family here, celebrating Christmases and New Years at Sandringham.

She opened our hospitals, libraries and university departments, inspected military parades and toured town centres and factories, just as she did across the country. But she also said the people of Norfolk held 'a special place’ in her affections. Here her story was woven into day-to-day life.

In West Newton she took part in meetings of to the local Women’s Institute; her racing pigeons were kept in Wolferton; her beloved husband, Prince Philip, spent much of his retirement at Wood Farm Cottage while she continued fulfilling the demanding duties of head of state.

Although there were warnings that the 96-year-old monarch’s strength was waning, her death was still a shock. An afternoon of increasingly alarming updates finished with the sombre news that her earthly journey was over, her duty done.

As well as being a moment of international significance, the grief which followed was for her family’s loss of a mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as for our loss of a head of state, steadfast figurehead and faith leader.

The young Queen visited King's Lynn after the devastating floods of 1953 - Credit: Archant

Her face, perhaps the most famous in the world, was on our coins and stamps; our nation was governed in her name. She spoke for us in times of trouble and rejoiced with us in times of celebration. She marked tragedies and triumphs alongside us at ceremonies of remembrance or thanksgiving and at festivals, receptions and arts and sport events – including that breath-taking, brilliant role in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

At the start of her reign the Queen promised to devote her life to serving her people. One of her final acts was to formally appoint the new prime minister.

As we continue to mourn, grief is mixed with gratitude for seven decades of sacrificial service.

"We knew with our heads this day would come, yet our hearts never quite accepted it,” said the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Philippa Dannatt. “Few of us can remember a time when Her Majesty was not central to our lives over the decades, and fewer still can imagine how life in this country will be without her at the helm.”

Elizabeth II was not born to be Queen, but when her uncle abdicated and her father was crowned King, her future of luxury, surrounded by the horses, dogs and countryside she loved, became uniquely demanding. The role of monarch imposed punishing schedules, unrelenting scrutiny, endless boxes of official papers and the constant need to subjugate her own preferences and desires to public expectations and statuary duties.

The Queen at the 1981 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

It is no wonder that generations of the royal family have loved the peace and isolation of Sandringham.

"She was never happier than when she was in Norfolk. She felt part of the community in Norfolk. I feel incredibly privileged to have met and to have known her," said former West Norfolk MP Lord Bellingham.

Elizabeth II's roots stretched deep into Norfolk.

Born in London on April 21, 1926, she became Queen when King George VI died in his sleep at Sandringham. She was just 25 and flew home from a tour of the Commonwealth, travelling straight to Sandringham, where her father lay in the tiny church of St Mary Magdalene.

The people of Norfolk paid their respects to the old King and the new Queen in 1952, lining lanes between the church and the royal railway station at Wolferton, from where the King’s body was taken to London.

When the Queen came to Great Yarmouth in 1985 it was the first visit to the town by a reigning monarch since 1916 - Credit: Archant

Both George VI and his father, George V had loved this landscape of pasture and pinewoods sloping down to saltmarsh and sea.

Its 20,000 acres include the Royal Stud, where the Queen bred her racehorses, the lofts for her racing pigeons and the Sandringham Kennels where her gundogs were raised.

Until recently the Queen might be spotted out riding and would work her retrievers on pheasant shoots, dressed in a wax jacket and a headscarf to keep out the chill as she directed the dogs.

As a child the then Princess Elizaeth would cycle out to the fields at harvest time with her younger sister, the late Princess Margaret, and their parents.

In her first Christmas speech, from her study at Sandringham, the young Queen pledged to dedicate herself to her country and Commonwealth.

"My father and my grandfather before him worked all their lives to unite our people ever more closely and to maintain its ideals which were so dear to their hearts," she said. "I shall strive to carry on their work."

The Queen at St Peter & St Paul church at West Newton in 2015 - Credit: Archant

She also maintained her father's and grandfather's links with Norfolk, sharing in tragedies as well as triumphs. She opened hospitals and schools, toured factories and farms – and visited King's Lynn and Hunstanton in the aftermath of the devastating 1953 floods which claimed 100 lives across the county.

From her Silver Jubilee year of 1977, the Queen opened parts of Sandringham House to the public every summer, while hundreds of acres of woodland and heath are open all year round.

Hundreds of people still work on the estate or live in tied cottages after retiring from jobs with the royal family. They were the generations of cooks, chambermaids, grooms and gardeners to whom the Queen was simply "Ma'am".

At Christmas the Queen would arrive at Sandringham a few days before December 25 to oversee arrangements, including selecting a tree from her own sawmill as the centrepiece for the house. In recent years, she often took the train from London to King's Lynn, where she would be greeted by station staff before being driven the final few miles to Sandringham.

Family members would arrive in reverse order of seniority on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning well-wishers would gather to exchange festive greetings as they walked to church.

The Queen opened The Forum in Norwich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Christmas dinner for the royals was Norfolk turkey and vegetables grown at Sandringham and they would then watch the Queen's speech – a tradition continuing George V’s first Christmas broadcast, live from Sandringham, in 1932.

During her stay at Sandringham the Queen would treat members of the Sunday School Choir to lunch in West Newton Village Hall and give each child a book, only leaving Norfolk after February 6, her accession day.

The royal family’s strong Norfolk roots are revealed by the fact that Norfolk had more Royal Warrants than any other county in the country. More than 40 businesses held Royal Warrants – supplying goods and services ranging from food and tailoring to scaffolding.

Leaders of the many Norfolk organisations, events and charities of which the Queen was patron are also mourning her loss. They include the Royal Norfolk Show, the University of East Anglia, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, the Friends of Norwich Cathedral, the Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the village cricket club at Sandringham which fields a team of workers the royal estate.

The Queen was the Honorary Air Commodore at RAF Marham, where she was a frequent visitor and took a keen interest in its staff and their deployments around the world.

The Queen was also president of the Sandringham WI and in January would usually attend a meeting, where she would tell members about her previous year and join them for games, tea and cake.

"For the two hours of a meeting she was one of the ladies," said Yvonne Brown, vice president of Sandringham WI. "She had her table with three other ladies, she used to pour the tea and offer them cakes.”

She had been a member for 79 years and eight months at the time of her death, making her one of the WI's longest-serving members. A spokesperson for the National Federation of Women's Institutes said: "She was a loyal and dedicated member of the WI for 80 years, and never failed to show her support for us throughout her time as Queen.

"We thank her for her dedication, service and fellowship. Many of our members have fond memories of her and will treasure these for years to come."

Norfolk Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: “Her devotion to duty during her 70-year reign has been inspirational and I believe people across the country are deeply proud to have lived with her as their Queen.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury and York shared memories of spending time with the Queen and her family at Sandringham. The Most Rev Justin Welby, said: “One of the greatest privileges of sitting on these benches is that within a year or so of becoming a diocesan bishop you are invited to spend a weekend at Sandringham...She had a dry sense of humour and the ability to spot the absurd. The Church of England was very capable of giving her material. But she never exercised that at the expense of others.

“Her memory when I last saw her in June was as sharp as it could ever have been. She remembered meetings 40, 50 years ago and drew on lessons from those times to speak of today and what we needed to learn.”

The Archbishop of York recalled laughing with the Queen over a “fiendishly difficult” jigsaw they attempted together at Sandringham while the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, also recounted a trip to the late Queen’s Norfolk estate where he was treated to a ride in the monarch’s Range Rover. He said: “She came out very brusquely and shouted across to me ‘Jump in bishop I am driving’. She set off at a rate of knots. I was holding on for dear life. She taught me a great deal about prayer at that particular point!”

Bishops of Norwich were regularly invited to join the royal family after Christmas. “As Supreme Governor of the Church of England she has spoken movingly about her own faith, and it is clear that she reigned out of a deep sense of God’s calling upon her life, a life of anointed service,” said the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher.

The Gorleston man responsible for organising some of the great celebrations of the later decades of Her Majesty’s reign was her official pageantmaster Bruno Peek. "All I can say is that we have lost the mother of the nation and the mother of the Commonwealth," he said.

One of her final official acts, just two days before her death, was to formally appoint South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss as the country’s new Prime Minister, who said: “Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure.”

It is difficult to believe we will never again see our Queen arriving at King’s Lynn station en-route to Sandringham or, dressed in those familiar bright hat-jacket-skirt-handbag outfits cleverly designed to make her visible from the back of a crowd, bending to take flowers from a child.

For more than 70 years she fulfilled, with wisdom and grace, her promise to devote herself to her people. As her son, the new King Charles III said, quoting Shakespeare from the first Elizabeth age: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”





The Queen presenting a trophy at Sporle races in 1955 - Credit: Archant

The Queen often flew into RAF Marham in the early years; here she meets some of the station personnel in 1956 - Credit: Archant

The Queen at King's Lynn railway station for the Royal Family Christmas visit in 1963 with a young Viscount Linley and Prince Phillip - Credit: Archant

The Queen outside Sandringham House, wishing the three international athletes well after handing then a baton containing a message to Christchurch Commonwealth Games competitors - Credit: Archant

The Queen adored horses - here she is out riding at Sandringham in 1980 - Credit: Archant

The Queen was almost swamped by flowers she was given on the last day of her holiday at Sandringham in 1982 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Mr Timothy Colman in 1986 - Credit: Archant

The Queen, a keen countrywoman, at the National Retriever Championships at Sandringham in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Rain was shrugged off by a smiling Queen in 1993 when she visited Thetford - Credit: Archant

In 1994 the Queen held her traditional Maundy service at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty the Queen during her visit to the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham in 1990 - Credit: Archant

The Queen the meets the patients on the wards of the new Norfolk and Norwich hospital in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh laid wreaths at Sandringham War Memorial to mark the 90th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign in 2005 - Credit: Archant

The Queen meeting children outside the Forum when she came to officially open it - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Queen Mother leave Sandringham church by carriage in 2001 - Credit: Archant

The Queen walking along the King's Lynn Railway Station platform to catch the train back to London after her holiday in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Before she was Queen; Princess Elizabeth stands on the balcony at Norwich City Hall with the Lord Mayor at the Norwich Festival in June, 1951 - Credit: Archant

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Gloucester drove in from Sandringham to visit flood-hit areas of King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Snettisham in 1953. At the Gaywood rest centre in Lynn, 30 children evacuated from their homes sang nursery rhymes for her Majesty - Credit: Archant

David Fleming, head boy of Kings Lynn Grammar School, presents the Queen with a jewel box made in the school workshop in January, 1956 - Credit: Archant

The Queen at Sandringham Sunday school in 1956 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1957 - Credit: Archant

Members of the honorary staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being presented to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1957 - Credit: Archive

A crowd greets the Queen at the University of East Anglia in 1968 - Credit: Archant

With her familiar scarf on her head, a smiling Queen on a visit to King's Lynn in 1973 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visit the Broadland Conservation Centre at Ranworth in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Flowers for the Queen outside County Hall when she visited in July 1977, her silver jubilee year - Credit: Archant

The Queen out riding at Sandringham on New Year's Eve, 1980 - Credit: Archant

A lucky break for young Sally Benefer as the Queen reads some of the signatures on her plaster cast at Sandringham Sunday School in 1980 - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth being presented with a flower, with Sir Timothy Colman, Richard Dannatt and the Duke of Edinburgh in the background at the Royal Norfolk Show in June 1986 - Credit: Archant

The Queen talking to children during her visit to Thetford in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Delighted crowds greet the Queen when she visited the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant

The Queen visits Norwich Cathedral in 1996. Pictured with her is Stephen Platten, Dean of Norwich - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth planting an oak tree at the Sandringham estate in West Norfolk to mark her 80th birthday in 2006 - Credit: Archant

The Queen visited RAF Marham to present the new Sovereign's Colour to 501 Squadron Royal Auxiliary Air Force and the two new Squadron Standards to 2620 Squadron and 2623 Squadron in 2010. The Queen is pictured in the dining room for a reception with auxiliary servicemen and their families - Credit: Archant

The Queen visited RAF Marham to present new colours and standards to squadrons based there in 2010. Pictured: The Queen had a short walkabout before leaving - Credit: Archant

Royal Family Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh at the Stanford battle area in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

The Queen visited the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind in 2010 and met groups of staff, volunteers, and blind and partially sighted people who benefitted from the association’s services - Credit: Archant

The Royal Norfolk Show in 1957; the Queen inspects a prize-winning bull - Credit: Archant

The Queen and Queen Mother at Sandringham WI in 1974 - Credit: Archant

The Queen studies the ceremonial whale tooth which was presented to her on her first visit to Fiji in 1953, during her visit to the 2017 Fiji exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre - Credit: Archant

The coffin carrying the late King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father, leaves Sandringham - Credit: Archant

The Queen's visit to The King's Lynn Preservation Trust, Thoresby College, in 2008 - Credit: Archant

The Queen peers around Group Captain Phil Osborn at RAF Marham to watch a simulated airfield attack in 2008 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh walking to Castle Rising Church for morning service in 2013 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh officially opened the new fire station at South Lynn. In the photo is a dummy horse used for training fire crews - Credit: Archant

A beaming Queen leaving Sandringham church in 2001 - Credit: Archant

The Queen walking among the crowd, after attending morning service at West Newton Church in 2016 - Credit: Archant

The Queen in 2004 at the opening of the new Norfolk and Norwich hospital - Credit: Archant

The Queen visiting Trues Yard Museum in King's Lynn in 2010 - Credit: Archant

The Queen was in Norwich Cathedral for a special service celebrating the opening of the new Hostry and Refectory buildings in 2010 - Credit: Archant

In 2014 the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham - Credit: Archant

As the Queen prepared to leave Sandringham church in 2010, six-year-old Anthony Yeunger ran to catch her before she got into the Royal car - carrying the yellow flower his brother Jeremy, three, had forgotten to give her - Credit: Archant

The Queen officially opened the Carole Brown Health Centre, Dersingham in 2009. Waiting to present her with flowers was seven-year-old Phoebe Ward - Credit: Archant

In 2016 the Queen officially opened the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington - Credit: Archant

A smiling Queen arriving for the 2018 Sandringham WI meeting at West Newton Village Hall - Credit: Archant

The Queen leaving Sandringham, churcch on Christmas Day, 2009, with other members of the Royal Family - Credit: Archant

Flitcham Primary School showed off its new computer suite to the Queen in 2008 - Credit: Archant



