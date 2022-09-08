Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Norfolk

The Queen was a regular resident in Norfolk; here she smiles after a 2011 visit to West Newton Church - Credit: Archant

The Queen loved Norfolk; she spent countless holidays - and Christmases - relaxing in the quiet calm of her Sandringham estate, a private haven free from prying eyes.

But she didn't just hide away in her retreat. She made many visits across the county during her 70-year reign and delighted tens of thousands of county folk with her presence. She will be remembered with great warmth and affection by the people of Norfolk; her regular, comforting presence will be missed, especially at Christmas, where she was an ever-present worshipper at West Newton Church.

It was from Sandringham that she made her first Christmas speech, pledging to dedicate herself to her country and Commonwealth after the death of her father, a pledge she was to honour for 70 years.

"My father and my grandfather before him worked all their lives to unite our people ever more closely and to maintain its ideals which were so dear to their hearts," she said. "I shall strive to carry on their work."





Elizabeth would also maintain her father's and grandfather's close links with Norfolk. She once said its people held "a special place" in her affections. She visited King's Lynn and Hunstanton in the aftermath of the devastating 1953 floods which claimed 100 lives across the county, 31 being lost along the South Beach a few miles from Sandringham.

Over the decades to come, she would make frequent visits to Norfolk, often greeted by seas of smiles and waving flags. Through the decades of her service she visited schools, WI groups, factories, military bases, hospitals, shows - putting the Royal into Royal Norfolk Show - and opened a number of key county buildings, notably in recent years The Forum in Norwich.

She was known as the most photographed person in the world - and here we share some of the images from the decades that spanned her reign, taken in the county she loved to spend time in.

The young Queen visited King's Lynn after the devastating floods of 1953 - Credit: Archant

The Queen presenting a trophy at Sporle races in 1955 - Credit: Archant

The Queen often flew into RAF Marham in the early years; here she meets some of the station personnel in 1956 - Credit: Archant

The Queen at King's Lynn railway station for the Royal Family Christmas visit in 1963 with a young Viscount Linley and Prince Phillip - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh stop in the middle of a thick snowstorm to chat people who had wanted to see them leave West Newton church after morning service in 1972 - Credit: Archant

The Queen outside Sandringham House, wishing the three international athletes well after handing then a baton containing a message to Christchurch Commonwealth Games competitors - Credit: Archant

The Queen adored horses - here she is out riding at Sandringham in 1980 - Credit: Archant

The Queen at the 1981 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

The Queen was almost swamped by flowers she was given on the last day of her holiday at Sandringham in 1982 - Credit: Archant

When the Queen came to Great Yarmouth in 1985 it was the first visit to the town by a reigning monarch since 1916 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Mr Timothy Colman in 1986 - Credit: Archant

The Queen, a keen countrywoman, at the National Retriever Championships at Sandringham in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Rain was shrugged off by a smiling Queen in 1993 when she visited Thetford - Credit: Archant

In 1994 the Queen held her traditional Maundy service at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Archant

Her Majesty the Queen during her visit to the UEA in 1994 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham in 1990 - Credit: Archant

The Queen planting an oak tree at the Sandringham estate in West Norfolk to mark her 80th birthday - Credit: Archant

The Queen the meets the patients on the wards of the new Norfolk and Norwich hospital in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh laid wreaths at Sandringham War Memorial to mark the 90th Anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign in 2005 - Credit: Archant

The Queen meeting children outside the Forum when she came to officially open it - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the Queen Mother leave Sandringham church by carriage in 2001 - Credit: Archant

The Queen at St Peter & St Paul church at West Newton in 2015 - Credit: Archant

The Queen walking along the King's Lynn Railway Station platform to catch the train back to London after her holiday in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Borough Mayor Colin Manning lights the King's Lynn beacon marking the Queen 90th Birthday on the South Quay in 2016 - Credit: Archant



