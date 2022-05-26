A timeline of the life of Queen Elizabeth II
Through moving moments and magical milestones, Queen Elizabeth II has led a truly triumphant life...
April 21
1926
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London to George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.
December 11
1936
Following King Edward VIII's abdication, George VI became king, making Elizabeth heiress presumptive.
October 13
1940
Elizabeth made her first ever public speech for the BBC’s Children’s Hour, addressed to the children of the Commonwealth during World War Two.
April 21
1942
On the Queen’s 16th birthday, she was appointed Colonel of the Regiment of the Grenadier Guards. Her inspection of the guards was her first public engagement.
November 20
1947
Aged 21 she married Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey. They would enjoy a marriage together for 73 years.
November 14
1948
Her first child, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, was born at Buckingham Palace. He is first in line to the throne.
June 2
1953
Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England at her royal coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. It has been the only coronation to be fully televised.
May 18
1965
The Queen embarked on her first state visit to West Germany – the first official visit by a British royal since 1913 – for the 20th anniversary of the end of World War Two.
February 6
1977
The Silver Jubilee marked the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne. This was celebrated with a public holiday and Her Majesty visiting numerous Commonwealth countries
June 21
1982
Prince William Arthur Philip Louis was born to Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales. He is the Queen’s third grandchild and second in line to the throne.
November 20
1997
The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their golden wedding anniversary and attended a luncheon at Banqueting House in London.
June 24
2002
To observe the Golden Jubilee, the Queen Elizabeth visited 70 towns and cities in the UK, as well as countries such as Canada, Australia and the Caribbean.
May 17
2007
Her Majesty visited Dublin, the first ever state visit to the Republic of Ireland by a British Monarch. The visit signified peaceful relations between the Republic of Ireland and United Kingdom.
June 4
2012
The Diamond Jubilee commemorated 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. Festivities were held across the country, and charity The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust was also established.
July 7
2012
The Queen made her acting debut for the opening of the London 2012 Olympics. She greeted Daniel Craig with, ‘Good evening, Mr. Bond’ at Buckingham Palace.
July 22
2013
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George Alexander Louis, the Queen’s great grandson. He comes in line to the throne after William.
September 9
2015
Queen Elizabeth II became the longest ever reigning British monarch. She replaced Queen Victoria’s record, her great great grandmother.
June 10-12
2016
Jubilations took place to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday. These included a parade, a national service of thanksgiving, and a street party of 10,000 hosted by Her Majesty herself.
April 9
2021
Sadly, she lost her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99. He is the longest serving royal consort in history.
April 12
2021
The Queen had her milestone 95th birthday, which was a small affair due to Prince Philip’s death and coronavirus restrictions.
February 6
2022
Queen Elizabeth II marks her Platinum Jubilee, becoming the first ever monarch to celebrate this milestone after 70 years of service.