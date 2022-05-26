A timeline of the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Through moving moments and magical milestones, Queen Elizabeth II has led a truly triumphant life...

April 21

1926



Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London to George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.



December 11

1936



Following King Edward VIII's abdication, George VI became king, making Elizabeth heiress presumptive.



October 13

1940



Elizabeth made her first ever public speech for the BBC’s Children’s Hour, addressed to the children of the Commonwealth during World War Two.



April 21

1942



On the Queen’s 16th birthday, she was appointed Colonel of the Regiment of the Grenadier Guards. Her inspection of the guards was her first public engagement.



November 20

1947



Aged 21 she married Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey. They would enjoy a marriage together for 73 years.



November 14

1948



Her first child, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, was born at Buckingham Palace. He is first in line to the throne.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh married in 1953 - Credit: EDP Library



June 2

1953



Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England at her royal coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. It has been the only coronation to be fully televised.



May 18

1965



The Queen embarked on her first state visit to West Germany – the first official visit by a British royal since 1913 – for the 20th anniversary of the end of World War Two.



February 6

1977



The Silver Jubilee marked the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne. This was celebrated with a public holiday and Her Majesty visiting numerous Commonwealth countries



June 21

1982



Prince William Arthur Philip Louis was born to Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales. He is the Queen’s third grandchild and second in line to the throne.



November 20

1997



The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their golden wedding anniversary and attended a luncheon at Banqueting House in London.



June 24

2002



To observe the Golden Jubilee, the Queen Elizabeth visited 70 towns and cities in the UK, as well as countries such as Canada, Australia and the Caribbean.

The Queen's fashion uniform is a matching hat and coat - Credit: Archant



May 17

2007



Her Majesty visited Dublin, the first ever state visit to the Republic of Ireland by a British Monarch. The visit signified peaceful relations between the Republic of Ireland and United Kingdom.



June 4

2012



The Diamond Jubilee commemorated 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. Festivities were held across the country, and charity The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust was also established.



July 7

2012



The Queen made her acting debut for the opening of the London 2012 Olympics. She greeted Daniel Craig with, ‘Good evening, Mr. Bond’ at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen enjoying a royal walkabout - Credit: Archant



July 22

2013



Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George Alexander Louis, the Queen’s great grandson. He comes in line to the throne after William.



September 9

2015



Queen Elizabeth II became the longest ever reigning British monarch. She replaced Queen Victoria’s record, her great great grandmother.



June 10-12

2016



Jubilations took place to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday. These included a parade, a national service of thanksgiving, and a street party of 10,000 hosted by Her Majesty herself.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 73 years - Credit: Archant



April 9

2021

Sadly, she lost her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99. He is the longest serving royal consort in history.



April 12

2021



The Queen had her milestone 95th birthday, which was a small affair due to Prince Philip’s death and coronavirus restrictions.



February 6

2022



Queen Elizabeth II marks her Platinum Jubilee, becoming the first ever monarch to celebrate this milestone after 70 years of service.