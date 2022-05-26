Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People

A timeline of the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Author Picture Icon

Eve Smallman

Published: 11:00 AM May 26, 2022
Updated: 11:22 AM May 26, 2022
The Queen is all smiles after West Newton Church on a snowy Sunday Morning. Picture Matthew Usher.

The Queen has had a most remarkable reign - Credit: Matthew Usher

Through moving moments and magical milestones, Queen Elizabeth II has led a truly triumphant life...

April 21
1926

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London to George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

December 11
1936

Following King Edward VIII's abdication, George VI became king, making Elizabeth heiress presumptive.

October 13
1940

Elizabeth made her first ever public speech for the BBC’s Children’s Hour, addressed to the children of the Commonwealth during World War Two.

April 21
1942

On the Queen’s 16th birthday, she was appointed Colonel of the Regiment of the Grenadier Guards. Her inspection of the guards was her first public engagement.

November 20
1947

Aged 21 she married Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey. They would enjoy a marriage together for 73 years.

November 14
1948

Her first child, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, was born at Buckingham Palace. He is first in line to the throne.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pictured at the Royal Norfolk Show in 1957

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh married in 1953 - Credit: EDP Library


June 2
1953

Elizabeth II was crowned Queen of England at her royal coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. It has been the only coronation to be fully televised.

May 18
1965

The Queen embarked on her first state visit to West Germany – the first official visit by a British royal since 1913 – for the 20th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

February 6
1977

The Silver Jubilee marked the 25th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne. This was celebrated with a public holiday and Her Majesty visiting numerous Commonwealth countries

June 21
1982

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis was born to Charles and Diana, Prince and Princess of Wales. He is the Queen’s third grandchild and second in line to the throne.

November 20
1997

The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their golden wedding anniversary and attended a luncheon at Banqueting House in London.
 
June 24
2002

To observe the Golden Jubilee, the Queen Elizabeth visited 70 towns and cities in the UK, as well as countries such as Canada, Australia and the Caribbean.

Queen Snettisham Tapping House 1992

The Queen's fashion uniform is a matching hat and coat - Credit: Archant


May 17
2007

Her Majesty visited Dublin, the first ever state visit to the Republic of Ireland by a British Monarch. The visit signified peaceful relations between the Republic of Ireland and United Kingdom.

June 4
2012

The Diamond Jubilee commemorated 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne. Festivities were held across the country, and charity The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust was also established.

July 7
2012

The Queen made her acting debut for the opening of the London 2012 Olympics. She greeted Daniel Craig with, ‘Good evening, Mr. Bond’ at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen visits RAF Marham. Date 27 Jan 1991

The Queen enjoying a royal walkabout - Credit: Archant


July 22
2013

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George Alexander Louis, the Queen’s great grandson. He comes in line to the throne after William.

September 9
2015

Queen Elizabeth II became the longest ever reigning British monarch. She replaced Queen Victoria’s record, her great great grandmother.

June 10-12
2016

Jubilations took place to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday. These included a parade, a national service of thanksgiving, and a street party of 10,000 hosted by Her Majesty herself.

ROYAL NORFOLK SHOW; QUEEN ELIZABETH AND DUKE OF EDINBURGH PROCESSION; NO DATE; PRINT C0502

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 73 years - Credit: Archant


April 9
2021

Sadly, she lost her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99. He is the longest serving royal consort in history.

April 12
2021

The Queen had her milestone 95th birthday, which was a small affair due to Prince Philip’s death and coronavirus restrictions.

February 6
2022

Queen Elizabeth II marks her Platinum Jubilee, becoming the first ever monarch to celebrate this milestone after 70 years of service.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen

