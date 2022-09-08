In June 2018, the world's press descended on Cheshire when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the newly married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited Chester for the official opening of Storyhouse and lunch at Chester Town Hall with local politicians and civic dignitaries.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex, with then Lord Mayor of Chester Alex Black, look out on the world's media and crowds of well-wishers gathering in front of Chester Town Hall - Credit: Marketing Cheshire

The Queen and her grandson's new wife had travelled to the city after Her Majesty officially opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex walk through the crowds in Chester in June 2018, the last time the monarch visited the county - Credit: Marketing Cheshire

The engagement, the Duchess's first without Prince Harry by her side, came just a month after the couple's wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the joyous occasion was included in a video released by the Royal Family showing highlights of 2018. Watch it here

It was to be the Queen's final visit to Cheshire.

Crowds gather in Chester in June 2018 when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex visited for the official opening of Storyhouse - Credit: Marketing Cheshire

In June of this year, to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and her service to the nation, 70 Cheshire outstanding residents were invited to a celebration organised by Cheshire Life at Crewe Hall.

Here are some of their tributes to the country's longest reigning monarch who died peacefully on September 8th, 2022, aged 96, at the Balmoral Estate, surrounded by her family.

The cover of the June 2022 issue of Cheshire Life paying tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year - Credit: Cheshire Life

Ann Nevitt, Sandbach town councillor

Queen Elizabeth the Second was the lynchpin of our country, her 70 years on the throne make her the longest-serving monarch ever and she is irreplaceable. I can remember the Coronation when she said that she would devote her life, whether it would be long or short, to carrying out her duty to the best of her ability. There was not a day went by that she did not carry out this promise and she will be greatly missed. A life well lived and a woman well loved.

Diane Clark, Passion for Learning

The Queen was crowned just a year before I was born so I find it difficult to imagine life without her incredibly reliable and comforting presence. Four years ago I was privileged to meet her on behalf of Passion for Learning. She was incredibly special, unique and an irreplaceable inspiration.

Alex Staniforth, Mind Over Mountains

I had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty last year and feel incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity. HM took a genuine interest in everyone she met with a smile – I even made her chuckle! The UK has lost a national treasure and leader that we can all aspire towards.

It’s so sad. I’m so glad that I had the chance to meet her. I’m not easily star-struck but she was just an amazing lady. We were so lucky to have her.

Jean Harding, Cheshire Federation of Women's Institutes

It is such sad news that our beloved Queen has died. A truly dedicated and inspiring monarch who will be sadly missed, mourned by so many and my thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

Anthony Josephson, optometrist

Born in the late '80s I'm very much of the generation where the Royal Family isn't a big deal, but I, like many others, regarded The Queen as a tremendous lady and role model, someone who seemingly sacrificed so much to fulfill her duty to the country, right to the very end. The world is a sadder place without her. Rest in peace.

Cody Gapare, Cheshire entrepreneur

Rest in peace Your Majesty. You gave so much and demanded so little. The shoes that you have left and not easy to fill. Your legacy will live forever. Goodnight and God bless.

Sharon Cawley, Conexus Tuition

I am sure we all feel privileged to have witnessed what has been a masterclass in leadership for the last 70 years.

Leading by example with dignity, uncompromising standards and unquestionable ethics we have all been privileged to bear witness to the leadership both in times of crisis and periods of peace of Queen Elizabeth II.

The response to her passing should serve as a indicator of the impact that she has had on the lives of so many, personally, locally, nationally and globally.

Yet again, as a figurehead, she has united a nation. Sadly this is now in collective mourning and grief but united in unwavering admiration for a truly remarkable woman.

Cheryl Simpson, Space4Autism

Sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of their dear Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and our loyal, dedicated monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Space4Autism was privileged to have received the Queen's Award during her exemplary reign. She will live on in all our hearts.

Louis Hill, Source PR

The Queen was the backbone of our nation and a much-loved figurehead for millions around the world. Quite simply an inspirational and selfless woman who led by the very best example.