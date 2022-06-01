A Norfolk village celebrates ... and The Queen says thank you

Crowds gather along Reedham Riverside for the grand parade of decorated floats during the celebrations of Coronation Week, captured on film by Fred Burgess in 1953. - Credit: Fred Burgess

Smiling faces fill the screen, children wave for the camera, old-timers give a typical Norfolk nod as the crowds pour along normally so quiet village roads.

This is a delightful glimpse into a little corner of Broadland that had come alive, with uncharacteristic colour, noise and jollity, to celebrate together. This was us in 1953 – ready to embrace the new world and new start that our new Queen's Coronation would bring.

The snapshot of days and lives gone by is captured in a charming DVD, Reedham and the Coronation 1953, created, written and produced by John Hipperson, a Reedham man himself with a passion for its history.

In summer 2020, John was alerted by Reedham Primary School that an old tin labelled 'Coronation 53' had been discovered in a storeroom. John had made a DVD four years earlier, Reedham Reflections, based around cine film reels from fellow villager Chris Mutten. Among those was some under-exposed footage of a march through the village on Coronation Day, which had been consigned to the cutting room floor back in 1953.

The filming was by Fred Burgess, a livestock farmer from nearby Berney Arms who had a real talent as a cine cameraman and film-maker. Fred died in 1960 and his films were passed to the care of his wife and the Mutten family.

When John heard about the rediscovered film he didn't hold out much hope that this would be more of Fred's work, as Pathé and others had made commercial films of the 1953 Coronation ceremony which were commonplace.

John says: “I was therefore delighted when I held the first frame up to the light and saw Reedham Church and the Union Flag flying, I knew at last our search was over.

“Back in the studio I felt I was walking with destiny when I located the very join where Fred had removed the underexposed clip. It gave me great pleasure to splice the clip back into the film in its rightful place after 67 years."

The resulting DVD – narrated by John's granddaughter Asha Hipperson – includes the Coronation march, carnival and fete as well as village sports and entertainment.

Earlier this year John sent a copy to The Queen, explaining that it was presented on behalf of all Reedham residents and ex-residents, the members of the Reedham & District Local History & Archaeology Group which he is part of, and others. And he was delighted to receive a letter and card from Windsor Castle thanking him and sending The Queen's “good wishes to everyone in the village of Reedham”.

John says: “I am sure Her Majesty will take heart from watching the spontaneous happiness, enthusiasm and effort generated by the populace of one small corner of her United Kingdom as they celebrated her Coronation back in June 1953.”

BUY THE DVD: Reedham and the Coronation 1953, priced £10 (plus £1.83 postage) is available from John Hipperson on 01493 700844. Proceeds after production expenses go to Reedham Primary School funds.

