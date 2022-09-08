Honouring the Queen of Herts

It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of Her Majesty the Queen

The Queen loved Hertfordshire and Hertfordshire loved her back.

Over her extraordinary 70-year reign Her Majesty played a role in many of the county's historic developments, opening towns, research centres, hospitals and more, and supported hundreds of charities and organisations with her patronage.

Her connection to the county started young. Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother grew up here, in the hamlet of St Paul's Walden and the Queen spent happy childhood days playing at her grandparents' house and gardens. She continued to visit the Bowes-Lyon family home, now residence of her cousin, and before that, her uncle, throughout her lifetime.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.'



Her close family were with her.

'She made me laugh with her wicked sense of humour at the same time as her sharp mind focused on the poignant issues of the day' - Robert Voss, Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire - Credit: Denise Bradley

'The world's greatest queen'

'It is with a very heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - the world’s greatest queen,' said the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, the Queen's official representative in the county. 'As well as being the longest reigning British monarch, Her Majesty was also the longest reigning female monarch in world history.



'In 1952, at the age of just 26, the young Queen Elizabeth promised to dedicate her life, “be it long or short” to the service of Her people. How she lived up to that promise every day of her long life over the last 70 plus years. A life of service, devotion and duty as head of a nation and the Commonwealth were witnessed across the globe during her many visits both around the UK and overseas and it is fair to say that she was loved and revered by all.'

'Hertfordshire was well known to Her Majesty as her mother’s family live in the north of the county and she had many fond memories of her time spent in Hertfordshire. She was a regular visitor to the county from the beginning of her reign. Her last visit was in 2016 to Berkhamsted School, of which she was patron, where thousands of local people turned out to welcome their Queen.



'I had the honour and privilege to meet the Queen on several occasions and on each she made me laugh with her wicked sense of humour at the same time as her sharp mind focused on the most poignant issues of the day.



'Nearly 85 per cent of the British population have only ever known one monarch in their lives and what a privilege it has been to be able to have called this great lady “Our Queen”.



'My thoughts and sincerest condolences go to the Royal Family and may Our Queen rest in eternal peace.'



