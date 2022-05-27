Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Royal visits to Dorset  

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset, Angus Campbell recalls a coronation celebration in 1953 and the many happy royal visits to Dorset by Her Majesty The Queen that he has been involved in

On being asked for thoughts on Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and what, in particular, Her Majesty, and her long reign, means, and has meant, to our country and to Dorset in particular, my mind first pictures my memories as a three-year-old. I was on the back of an ancient lorry belonging to my father’s firm, Landwork Ltd. It was being used as a float in a coronation parade in our home village of Shroton on June 2nd 1953. Even though this is 69 years ago, the picture in my mind is vivid.

This small north Dorset village mirrored events happening in towns and parishes across the county, and country. I remember so many jubilant people and the many floats and events although most of my attention was taken by my father in a kilt pretending to clean an old gun as part of the scene we were depicting. The excitement was tangible, even to a young and slightly bemused child, and, it seems to me, that the hope and exaltation of that memorable day has been fulfilled, and more, through our monarch’s brilliant reign.

In a speech broadcast on her 21st Birthday the then Princess Elizabeth stated: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’

Princess Elizabeth's 21st Birthday Speech broadcast from the gardens of Government House at Capetown, May 21, 1947 - Credit: Topical Press/SuperStock / Alamy Stock Photo

In my view, those words encapsulate the love, service and pure strength of character with which she has led the monarchy of Great Britain and the Commonwealth over an extraordinary 70-year reign. Those words so perfectly foreshadowing a life of dedicated service to us all.

There is no doubt that the people of Dorset are devoted to The Queen and the Royal Family. This is particularly clear on the occasion of royal visits to the county. Her Majesty’s visit to Sherborne on May 1st 2012, during her Diamond Jubilee, saw people come from all over Dorset to welcome Her Majesty and HRH Duke of Edinburgh on a somewhat damp, and yet, splendidly joyful day. In June 2009, the royal couple visited the National Sailing Academy at Portland as Dorset prepared to host the Olympic Sailing events in 2012. I particularly remember the way they both engaged with the large number of people they were being introduced to. It was extraordinary to see how they made an instant connection with every individual.

Queen Elizabeth II meets local school children during her visit to Weymouth and Portland Sailing Academy in Dorset in 2009 - Credit: Jack Sullivan / Alamy Stock Photo

We were told that The Duke would work down one side of the room, and Her Majesty the other. There were very many people present. However, they both insisted on meeting every single individual, despite the day’s heavy workload.

I was privileged, as The Lord-Lieutenant for the county, to help organise Her Majesty’s visit to Poundbury, on October 28th 2016, and greet and escort Her on the day. That particular Royal Visit involved four members of the Royal Family, Her Majesty, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. It was a tremendous day for Dorset and it was splendid to see so many from across the county flocking to Dorchester and Poundbury to cheer Her Majesty and members of her close family.

Angus Campbell HM Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset Credit: - Credit: Dorset Media Service/Alamy Live News

The Platinum Jubilee is a uniquely special celebration for the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth. An opportunity to celebrate 70 years of extraordinary, determined and loving service by a uniquely gifted and determined monarch who, on her 21st birthday, told us all what she was going to do with her life. And she has far exceeded all expectations.

