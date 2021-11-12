As we head towards Remembrance Sunday, a look at the work of Royal British Legion Industries - and a recent success

As we approach Remembrance Sunday, it seems an appropriate time to look at the work of Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), which has a base in Aylesford.

Established in 1919, RBLI is a national charity providing employment, training and support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependents; as well as those with a disability or health condition and those who have been long term unemployed. It's a separate charity from Royal British Legion, with separate finances, governance and operations. RBLI receives no funds from the annual Poppy Appeal.

At the Aylesford factory injured military veterans, operating under the name of Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company (BBMC) as part of RBLI, recently celebrated a particularly special milestone. A motorway sign giving directions for the M6, Birmingham, Burton A38 and created by former Gurkha Anil Gurung was the 20,000th sign to be produced for infrastructure services and engineering company, Amey. The company's relationship with RBLI dates back to 2014 and has meant £2.5m-worth of business for the charity.

Anil joined BBMC in 2014 after stepping on an IED and losing his leg just 20 days before the end of a tour of Afghanistan in 2009. He said, “It was an honour to create the sign which helped us reach the £2.5m figure. I have been at RBLI since we first started making road signs for Amey – I don’t know where I would be without them.”

Thanks to Amey’s ongoing work, RBLI has been able to support more than 150 military veterans and people with disabilities since the partnership began.

Peter Anderson, MD Transport Infrastructure at Amey, said: “It was incredible to see first-hand the outstanding support that RBLI is providing to disadvantaged military veterans through their social enterprises. Our relationship with RBLI is a cherished one and a partnership which has continually developed over the last seven years, so I’m delighted today that we can celebrate this milestone and look forward to achieving more milestones together."

