Actor Richard E Grant is helping Longfield Community Hospice, near Stroud, raise money for vital hospice care. The much-loved actor posted a video on Twitter to support the hospice’s Big Give Christmas Challenge – the UK’s largest matched funding campaign.

In the tribute, Richard gives thanks to Longfield for caring for his wife, Joan Washington, at their family home.

‘Longfield Hospice in Gloucestershire gave absolutely amazing palliative care in the final two weeks of my wife’s life. I’m asking you if you’re willing to join me to donate to the Big Give Christmas Challenge to help other people at Christmas.’

Daughter, Olivia Grant, has also spoken out in support of the hospice. In an emotional video, she says:

‘My beautiful, beautiful mum, Joan Washington, passed away prematurely from lung cancer earlier this year and I would just like to say a huge thank you to Longfield Hospice who made her final weeks at home as comfortable and comforting as they possibly could have been.’

Both Richard and Olivia have donated generously to the hospice’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, which runs for one week only, from Tuesday, November 30 to midday on Tuesday, December 7.

Now the hospice is asking others to take up the challenge. Every pound donated means Longfield can deliver care at home for adults with a terminal illness – helping more families spend one last precious Christmas together.

Director of Care at Longfield Community Hospice Susan Parris says, ‘I’d like to say thank you to Richard and Olivia for supporting our work. Our Hospice at Home team, who cared for Joan, were touched by their messages and proud to have made a difference.

‘Now we’re asking you to donate to the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We want to be there for more families who need our help, this Christmas and beyond.’

To donate visit longfield.org.uk/the-big-give-christmas-challenge

Follow Richard, Olivia and Longfield on Twitter.