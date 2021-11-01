Chenies Manor: Rickmansworth's film and TV memorabilia heaven

Ever wonder what happens to the props used in films and TV shows? There is now a major industry meeting the desires of a huge fan base, including one collector-turned-businessman at a stately home, writes Julie Lucas.

For me it would be the ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz - to transport me to a place of technicolour wonder.

We all have favourite movie moments and many are inextricably linked to an iconic item. From slippers to lightsabers, time-travelling cars to the quidditch snitch, the props are often as much stars of the films as the actors themselves.

So what happens to all those props after the director shouts 'It's a wrap!'?

Stephen in his slightly unusual CEO office - Credit: Julie Lucas/Archant

One place is a kind-of film and TV memorabilia heaven. Behind the doors of an unassuming building in the grounds of Chenies Manor near Rickmansworth is a treasure trove for film fans.

Fittingly, when I arrive at the estate it is slightly chaotic as Netfilx is filming at the stately home – a Jane Austen-style series I'm told.

Making my way to the office of Stephen Lane, CEO of Prop Store, I am greeted by Superman - or at least a model of Christopher Reeve wearing the superhero's outfit from the 1978 film.

On the other side of the office is the Joker costume worn by Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Batman and on the table is adorable Gizmo from Gremlins. I'm so taken aback I don’t see Stephen sitting in the corner.

First Order Stormtrooper helmet - Credit: www.propstore.com

The 51-year-old's interest in the world of film was sparked by the movies he watched as a kid. Films like Star Wars, Superman and Grease in the late Seventies followed by Eighties classics like Batman and Aliens.

‘Queuing around the block to watch a film multiple times was a staple activity for me,’ he grins.

But it was the merchandise that went along with these films that got him hooked on memorabilia.

‘Trading action figures and trading cards related to these movies at school was where it all began. I was hooked on the merchandise as soon as I could afford to buy it.’

During the early nineties, alongside the action figures, vehicles and cards, Stephen began coming across props and costumes at toy collectors’ fairs. He found them fascinating.

‘I subsequently went on a journey to search out where these artefacts had come from and how they were out in the wild.’

Tracking down props and costumes became an obsession and with a burgeoning collection Stephen founded Prop Store in 1998 as an early online site for memorabilia collectors.

‘I created the most basic of websites, took all the photographs, researched all the items, wrote the descriptions, uploaded them to the site and processed the orders. It kept me seriously busy, but I am incredibly lucky in that I absolutely love what I do and most of the time it just didn't feel like work.’

Chewie mask - Credit: www.propstore.com

Today the company occupies a 15,000 sq ft facility at Greathouse Farm in Chenies (its base for the past 20 years), a 20,000 sq ft warehouse in Los Angeles which opened in 2007 and has a team of over 60 people. Last year Prop Store was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise for international trade.

A tour of the Chenies warehouse is like walking through a who's who of loveable and not-so-loveable film characters. I stop to take it in.

Yes that is R2-D2 and ET. I wonder where on earth a collector would put the monster from Alien which towers above us - the kitchen? One room is filled with rails of clothes. Austin Powers' 1960s flamboyance hangs alongside beautiful Chinese robes of The Last Emperor.

Some of the costumes are incredibly heavy – acting has its downsides it turns out.

There are original illustrations for Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a madly grinning alien from Mars Attacks! standing next to Bill the Butcher's outlandish outfit from Gangs of New York, and a row of spacesuits used in films including The Martian and Star Trek.

Space suits from a wide range of movies - Credit: Julie Lucas/Archant

Then we come face to face with a Mondoshawan. From The Fifth Element, it's hard to describe if you've not seen the Bruce Willis sci-fi movie, but imagine an advanced, but portly, alien species that looks like a giant round robot with a kind of duck's head. It's all a little overwhelming.

As a host of major auctions and an online shop, as well as offering a service to search out memorabilia, Prop Store works hand in hand with film studios including Warner Bros and 20th Century Fox and production companies from all over the world to preserve artefacts from film sets.

The company most recently partnered with Marvel Studios to offer collectors the chance to bid for items from TV shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Silver Surfer and friends line one wall - Credit: Julie Lucas/Archant

With so much in the collection, does Stephen still get a thrill from the props? He says it's the special requests he finds most rewarding.

'The rare finds are one of the most exciting elements to my job. I love the hunt, the chase, and trying to track down rare artefacts that were often thought lost forever before we unearth where they have ended up.

'Over the years I have managed to discover some key pieces of cinematic history before they were lost forever. Items like Jack Nicholson’s hero axe from The Shining [sold for £172,200], Chewbacca’s mask from Star Wars, Christopher Reeve’s costume from Superman [£159,900], John Hurt’s space suit from Alien, a Terminator endoskeleton from Terminator 2 [£246,000] and from more recent films we have found pieces like Chris Pratt’s star-lord helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy [£130,900].'

And even though this is his day job, he is still very much a collector with a major focus on Star Wars.

‘I have been collecting personally since around 1991 so I’m lucky enough to own items like Princess Leia’s dress from Star Wars: A New Hope, a number of blasters, model miniatures and some helmets too from the original trilogy.'

In Chenies no-one can hear you scream - Credit: Julie Lucas/Archant

How does his family feel about it? We all love a good film, but not everyone wants to accommodate a stormtrooper in the lounge.

‘Thankfully, my wife Lizzie has a similar love for films and so I do not get too many objections about having items from our collection on display around our home, but some rooms remain out of bounds!’

While some items fetch eye-watering sums - Prop Store just sold Harrison Ford's Fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) at auction for $375,000 - for first time collectors there is still memorabilia, such as a daily call sheet or crew t-shirt, that can be bought for as little as £15. And the market continues to evolve.

‘There is more awareness about the opportunity to collect props and costumes than ever before,' Stephen explains. 'We have seen many websites, forums and social media groups spring up over the last 10 years and an ever-expanding buyer pool. Our clients now include film directors and cast and crew, hardcore collectors, film fans, investors, speculators, museums, exhibitions, and archives.

'More and more people now appreciate that these artefacts are not only fascinating and incredibly fun to collect but also in many instances they are significant pieces of pop culture that should be preserved and cherished for the generations ahead.’

Fancy starting a collection? Stephen’s advice is to buy what you love and make sure it is from a well-known source that offers a recognised certificate of authenticity. Research the seller before you buy as there are some questionable items in the marketplace.

And while interest in some films and TV programmes is generational, others have very wide appeal, Stephen says, such as Star Wars, Batman, James Bond, Star Trek, Superman and Harry Potter.

A three-day Prop Store Entertainment and Memorabilia live auction hosted in Los Angeles in July had more than 1,300 lots.

Spartan outfit from 300 - Credit: Julie Lucas/Archant

A wand and pair of glasses used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows made $68,750 and $53,125 respectively, while a velociraptor egg from Jurassic Park made $20,000 and a first class dinnerware set from Titanic $5,000.

‘Collectors love to collect what appeals to them the most, rather than necessarily following trends,' Stephen points out. 'And many of the purchases are based on nostalgia – revisiting an experience from yesteryear - so requests that come into us can be for artefacts from the most obscure of film titles as well.'

This hobby-turned-multi-million-pound-business has made Stephen's childhood dreams come true - enabling him to go behind the scenes of the film industry.

‘I am lucky enough to have travelled all over the world in the hunt and search for these artefacts. I have met film crew who I would never have dreamed I would have access to, been on sets and locations and even ended up working as a credited special advisor for Star Wars: The Force Awakens for close to two years. It has been an incredible journey that continues to amaze and excite me.'

I have to say, it was difficult to leave this place. I could have spent hours more exploring and hearing the stories behind the thousands of pieces.

As I leave the building, I feel that I have indeed clicked those ruby slippers and been touched with movie magic.

Prop Store's next major memorabilia auction will be held on November 9-10, visit propstoreauction.com

