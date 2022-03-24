Was Robin Hood from Derbyshire?

Words by Richard Bradley

To Derbyshire’s east is Nottinghamshire; northwards is South Yorkshire.

With a quiet dignity, Derbyshire keeps well out of the long-running spat as to which county can lay the true claim to the English folk hero Robin Hood, reignited by the recent publication of Sheffield-based festival Sensoria’s booklet Reclaiming Robin Hood.

Nottinghamshire will tell you Robin and his Merry Men made Sherwood Forest and their antics were a recurring thorn in the side of that mean-spirited authority figure, the Sheriff of Nottingham.

South Yorkshire will observe that folk legend records Robin being born at Little Haggas Croft at Loxley, a former village of the West Riding, now a rural suburb of north Sheffield.

Yet Derbyshire has several sites which have acquired links to the folk hero – it’s just that we don’t shout about them as often.

And the area which Sherwood Forest formerly covered was once far greater, extending into the Erewash Valley – so if there really were a Robin Hood, he was likely to have been no stranger to Derbyshire.

The White Peak countryside surrounding the village of Birchover retains a mystical air, peppered with stone circles, rocking stones, hermit’s caves and so-called ‘druidical remains’.

Here, on the Limestone Way long distance trail, you will find Robin Hood’s Stride, a large gritstone outcrop with two dominant pinnacles bearing the name of our man.

How this site acquired a connection with Robin is unclear. One website suggests, ‘Legend has it Robin Hood could stride between these two ends despite them being 15 metres apart’.

Victoria Morgan, in Rock Around The Peak, speculates it more likely came from an association with the Green Man pagan fertility figure who, alongside Robin Hood and Maid Marian, was a feature of the annual May Day celebrations held across England.

Robin Hood's Stride, near Birchover - Credit: Richard Bradley

There is another legend connected with the Stride. In its shadow is a prehistoric stone circle known as Nine Stones Close, although nowadays only four remain.

In this tall tale, nine local ladies were dancing in the field on the sacred day of Sunday. Suddenly along came a giant from the direction of Robin Hood’s Stride and mounted it with one leg on each pinnacle; he adopted this stance because he had an urgent call of nature to attend to.

Naturally the dancing ladies were so shocked at the sight they turned to stone, forming the stone circle.

J B Firth in Highways and Byways of Derbyshire records another large rock near Ashover which had acquired a Robin Hood name: ‘On Ashover Common, above the Cocking Tor, you may find a rocking stone, called Robin Hood’s Mark about 26ft. in circumference’.

Close to Charlesworth in the far northwest corner of Derbyshire are found two stone columns dating to around the 9th - 10th century.

By the early 1800s these had acquired the name Robin Hood’s Picking Rods. According to local legend, Robin is supposed to have fired an arrow which hit the Rods in a bid to secure the freedom of a fair maiden; a competing theory has it they were used to string longbows on.

As their position is close to the ancient border between Derbyshire and Cheshire (or, since the county boundary changes of the 1970s, Greater Manchester), it is possible they were originally placed as a boundary marker.

Several sites on or within close proximity to the Chatsworth estate have acquired connections to the famous outlaw.

Robin Hood’s Table comprises two slabs of gritstone on the nearby moors. A wide chasm on the estate gained the name Robin Hood’s Leap and the associated legend that Robin, pursued by the Sheriff of Nottingham’s men, was forced to leap across the great distance and into the arms of his beloved – who in this yarn is not Maid Marian, but a lady by the name of Kitty Ray. Near the Leap is a Robin Hood’s Stone.

Handsworth Sword Dancers perform a Robin Hood mumming play - Credit: Richard Bradley

Finally, close to the Golden Gates which denote a private rear entrance to Chatsworth there, is a small hamlet marked on the map as Robin Hood, located just outside Baslow on the A619 road to Chesterfield.

There isn’t much to be found here beyond a car park - an ideal starting point for a walk onto nearby Birchen Edge - the Robin Hood Farm bed and breakfast, and a country inn called The Robin Hood, which was appearing on maps by 1840.

A second tiny Derbyshire hamlet named Robin Hood, consisting of only eight houses, is located just north of Whatstandwell.

The children’s author Alison Uttley, who grew up at Castle Top Farm near Cromford, mentions it in an essay titled Canals, saying it marked one of her geographical boundaries growing up: ‘The (Cromford) canal narrowed (…) and we seldom went much further, but it led to a little hamlet called Robin Hood where sometimes we visited a friend in a cottage.’

Uttley also records in Our Village that Cromford ‘was a sleepy little village, except in Wakes Week and at the annual walking of the Foresters Club, when men paraded in green costume fancy dress, like Robin Hood and his Merry Men.’

Another excuse to don Robin Hood costume was to act out a popular Christmas mumming play about the life of the folk hero.

A party of mummers from Wensley visited Llewellyn Jewitt at Winster Hall over the Christmas period of 1867 and performed a Robin Hood play, which Jewitt found ‘excellent’ and ‘most interesting’.

Unlike Robin, there is no question where his sidekick Little John originates – this larger-than-life figure was a Derbyshire man, born in Hathersage and laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.

Little John's Grave at Hathersage churchyard - Credit: Richard Bradley

The earliest reference to his grave is 1652 in the writings of Oxford antiquary Elias Ashmole.

Little John’s bow and cap were said to have once hung inside the church, but were taken by a Captain James Shuttleworth along with a femur bone exhumed from the grave which measured 32 inches.

Much bad fortune is said to have subsequently befallen his family, put down to this act of grave-robbing.

The grave can still be seen in the churchyard of St Michael and All Angels. Its upkeep falls to the Ancient Order of Foresters, a subscription ‘friendly society’ established in the days before the NHS and Welfare State to help working people afford funeral costs and provide sick pay.

One now sadly lapsed annual custom was a procession to the grave organised by the Foresters on Midsummer day, first held in 1928.

According to a report in The Foresters’ Journal, 10,000 members marched to the grave, accompanied by the Hasland Silver Prize Band and Tideswell and Hathersage bands, who played ‘Bold Robin Hood’, composed by a native of Youlgrave.

When the procession reached the churchyard a laurel wreath was ceremonially hung on a yew tree by the grave.

Little John's Well on the Longshaw Estate - Credit: Richard Bradley

The vicar of Hathersage gave an address, opining, ‘Little John was our own village lad. We admire him. I want all Englishmen to be proud of their past history, and not be bamboozled into thinking that the stories of Little John and Robin Hood are fairy tales and myths’.

Pathé news cameras were present to record this inaugural event and the footage can be viewed on the British Pathé website. The procession was repeated several times before falling into abeyance.

No doubt arising from the local Little John connection, a further cluster of sites around Hathersage bear the name of his leader.

Robin Hood’s Cave is located on Stanage Edge: this difficult to access site was supposedly once used as a hiding place for the Merry Men.

Robin Hood’s Croft, four miles north west of the village, consists of a sheep shelter and field. A medieval wayside cross on nearby moorland is called Robin Hood’s Cross, and a boundary marker on Offerton Moor named Robin Hood’s Stoop is supposedly where Robin fired an arrow which hit a stone column in Hathersage churchyard over a mile away, the final resting place of his friend.

On the Longshaw Estate you’ll find Little John’s Well. Close by is Robin Hood’s Well, but this is harder to locate.

In the south of the county a couple of sites have associations with Hood and his troupe: the curious ‘semi-detached’ All Saints church at Dale Abbey is where Merry Man Alan-a-Dale is said to have been married.

And Robin supposedly got married underneath the branches of the large ancient yew in Doveridge churchyard – although again, not to Maid Marian, this time the lady in question was called Clorinda.

To enjoy all Richard Bradley's monthly features on our county's folklore and traditions, subscribe to Derbyshire Life magazine today.