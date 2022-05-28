Sandringham WI vice-president and chairman Yvonne Browne discusses her favourite music

Yvonne Browne greets The Queen on her arrival at West Newton Village Hall in 2013, for her annual visit to the Sandringham WI meeting. - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

On The Record is Let's Talk magazine's monthly Q&A about people and the music they love. At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Yvonne Browne, vice-president and chairman of Sandringham WI.



1. What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

'Catch a Falling Star' by Perry Como. In the late 1950s my mother obtained a record player and I remember this was played over and over again.

2. What was the first record you bought?

'Love Me Do' by The Beatles was my very first record.

3. What have you been listening to most recently?

I have been listening to an Eva Cassidy CD. When I used to stay with my friend in the States, who sadly died, we always had this on in the car. It brings back happy memories.

4. What was the first concert you went to?

The first concert I went to was to see The Beach Boys at the London Palladium in the late 1960s. The whole building just rocked that night.

5. Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

The best artist/band for me growing up was definitely The Beatles. I didn’t see them in concert but saw them from outside when they visited Leeds.

6. Do you have a favourite singer?

Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer and I love the pure voice of Hayley Westenra from New Zealand.

7. Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

I like all kinds of music and don’t really have a favourite, I think it depends on the mood of the day.

8. What’s your most treasured album?

My most treasured album is Abba Gold. It is so uplifting.

9. Can you sing or play an instrument?

I play the piano. I went for music lessons for a few years and to encourage me to practise my grandmother used to say we were at the Royal Albert Hall and I was playing in front of The Queen. Little did I know then that quite a few decades later I would really be playing 'God Save the Queen' and 'Jerusalem' for Sandringham WI when The Queen visited in January.

10. If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

Favourite lifetime song has to be 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' by Eva Cassidy. It evokes so many, many memories.

11. And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

The song I would turn off is My Boy Lollipop by Lulu... I never liked this song.

12. Finally, how important is music to you?

I would not like to live without music. I love singing and listening to music. As a small child I would go out early in the morning and sit on my swing and sing, that is until a lady who lived two fields away complained to my mother that I woke her up. Over the years I have sung in different church choirs and so enjoy singing hymns and psalms. Music is very important to me, whether it be bashing the piano when things haven’t gone right in the day, singing or just listening. Music is good for the soul.

Yvonne Browne's music choices are in the June 2022 issue of Let's Talk magazine. - Credit: Archant



