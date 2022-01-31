Save Derby County - nine high profile figures lend their support

Whether a football supporter or not, it’s hard not to be touched by the passion and solidarity of Derby County followers through their ongoing troubles.

The Rams are in administration and in danger of being liquidated, which would bring to an end 138 years of history and create a huge void in the city and the wider Derbyshire community.

A sell-out crowd of over 32,000 roared on the Rams at the weekend, as they fought back to earn a dramatic 2-2 equaliser against Birmingham City to keep their hopes of a miracle alive – avoiding relegation despite a 21 points deduction.

Pre-match, there was a peaceful march through the city centre to Derby’s Pride Park stadium, with thousands in attendance.

And over recent weeks, high profile figures have offered their support to the club; from former players, MPs, media figures, Hollywood actors and global music mega stars.

Derby County has a rich history - Credit: Ben Fearn

Here are just a few of the messages of support that the club has received.

'I had a great relationship and rapport with Derby fans which I will never forget. Unfortunately, Derby County is in danger at the moment and I ask all the Derby fans from all over the world to pull together and do whatever possible to save our great club.

'Because it is not only about the football club, it's about all the people in the city of Derby and Derbyshire. So let's not give up, and fight to victory.'

Mart Poom - former Player of the Year and Derby goalkeeper from spring 1997 to autumn 2002.

'God only knows what’s next for us as a club but this club and it’s incredible support does not deserve to be in the hole we are in.

‘we’ve seen it happen too many times to great clubs and it can’t happen again. We are derby county and we’ll fight to the end.'

One Direction singer and global super star Niall Horan (a Derby County supporter).

'The situation at Derby isn't looking good right now. I feel for you all - no one associated with the club; the fans, staff or players deserve to be put through this uncertainty.

'I hope the situation is resolved and the club bounced back.'

Former Derby striker Chris Martin - who made 224 appearances for the Rams and scored 76 goals during his time at the club.

‘Derby County must not be allowed to die. This is a football institution Brian Clough led to the title 50 years ago. What an insult to the great man's memory if the golden anniversary of his achievement was desecrated by extinction.

Pride Park Stadium - Credit: Ben Fearn

‘This is also a football club I was proud to captain - and where I brought the curtain down on my playing career. There is still hope. While Wayne Rooney, who is on the shortlist to succeed Rafa Benitez at Everton, remains at Pride Park as the standard-bearer for survival, there is a leader for the fans to rally behind.

‘But even Rooney, one of English football's greats, cannot solve the mess and the financial maze.

'The club needs leadership from governing bodies – fast. My heart goes out to Derby fans because I have seen for myself, in the ruins of a club we inherited at Macclesfield, how upsetting liquidation is for everyone involved.'

Former Derby captain Robbie Savage, writing in his regular column for the Mirror.

'Surely a club like Derby County must be saved with all the money in the game these days.

'The potential is there to see with fantastic support from the fans and a great ground!'

England’s record appearance holder and former Derby goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

'At the moment I feel desperate for Derby fans, they are waiting and can do nothing about it because there are tens of millions of pounds needed to save that football club.

‘It has a rich history of great managers and great players, now tonight they (the fans) are powerless and helpless to do anything about their club.

‘Not just the fans, but the authorities and Government are powerless to step in and do anything.’

Manchester United and England legend and now media heavyweight Gary Neville.

Thousands are supporting Derby in their hour of need - Credit: Ben Fearn





‘I am thinking of every single DCFC supporter. A fantastic club to represent with a historic fanbase that cannot be allowed to die. Please sign the petition and #SaveDerbyCounty.’

Former Derby midfielder Inigo Idiakez.

‘I am of the belief we are too big a club with too much solidified history for that to happen.

'Look at the likes of Bury, and how unfortunate they have been, and how destroyed as a town they are. Surely, that cannot be repeated?’

Hollywood actor and Derby supporter Jack O'Connell.

'Like many fans, I am deeply concerned about the future of Derby County Football Club... I will be seeking agreement with stakeholders for an urgent meeting to be held with EFL to assist in any way to help secure Derby County's future.'

Amanda Solloway MP (Derby North).

Let’s hope that the passion and togetherness shown on the pitch by Wayne Rooney’s side – and the rallying call from those above and so many more – is followed by the securing of Derby County’s long term future.