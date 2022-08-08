Volunteers welcome at Sheringham Coastwatch

Sheringham Coastwatch has been HM Coastguard's eyes and ears in the town for 25 years. Rachel Banham finds out how the organisation would welcome more volunteers.

If you are physically fit, have good vision and good hearing and are keen to make a difference to your local community, Sheringham Coastwatch would love to hear from you.

Its volunteers keep watch over the sea, beach and cliff paths visible from the old coastguard lookout on Skelding Hill, the highest point of Sheringham golf course.

The watchtower is 170ft above sea level, with a view extending 15 miles out to sea.

Graham Williams, acting manager and chairman of the trustees, has volunteered for the charity since 2015 when he first moved to Norfolk.

He says: “We log all vessels within 15 miles. We are here keeping an eye on all the water users, whether they are big vessels or people on lilos.

“We keep an eye on everything from up here and all the people who walk along the coast path.”

Volunteer watchkeepers at Sheringham Coastwatch need good eyesight and good hearing. - Credit: Courtesy of Sheringham Coastwatch



Sheringham Coastwatch was founded in 1997. It currently has 27 watchkeepers and, between them, they do three watches a day every day of the year.

Each watch lasts between three and three and a half hours, during daylight hours, depending on the time of year.

Volunteers keep a visual watch and a radar watch on the coast. They also monitor international distress channels and watch over and assist divers operating in the area. In addition, they monitor local weather conditions and provide weather reports. They assist members of the public and relevant authorities.

Sheringham Coastwatch has been HM Coastguard's eyes and ears in Sheringham since 1997. - Credit: Courtesy of Sheringham Coastwatch



Graham says: “We’re here to help if people need it. Luckily, most of the time people don’t need it.

“But if they do need help we are here and we’ve got direct lines through to the coastguard.

“We know where all the support services are, so we can very quickly alert people.”

Watchkeepers report incidents and emergencies to HM Coastguard and co-operate with HM Coastguard search and rescue.

Sheringham Coastwatch works to guidelines agreed nationally with HM Coastguard.

Current Coastwatch volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds. Some have considerable maritime experience, but the majority have none.

Anyone who would like to volunteer needs to be able to walk up to the lookout on Skelding Hill.

Training will be provided. Then, volunteers then need to be prepared to work alone.

Graham says: “There’s a whole range of people, but it needs to be people who are comfortable with their own self, as it were, for three hours. We do the training.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can fill in a form on the website, which then goes directly to Graham.

“I have a look at it, then I contact them, we have a chat and if, when we’ve finished talking they’re still interested, then I’ll aim for them to come up to the station for an interview,” he says.

“It’s very informative and very useful to actually do the interview here because they’re getting the context of what we’re talking about.”

Sheringham Coastwatch volunteers keep watch over the sea, beach and cliff paths visible from the old coastguard lookout on Skelding Hill, the highest point of Sheringham golf course. - Credit: Courtesy of Sheringham Coastwatch



Those who currently volunteer generally live within about 10 to 15 miles of Sheringham.

Potential volunteers need good eyesight since watchkeepers log all commercial shipping, pleasure craft and other vessels observed from the watch tower, recording key details including the time of the observation and type of vessel.

Graham says: “They need the same sort of vision that you need for driving. As long as they’ve got sufficient vision to drive that’s ok, and they need reasonable hearing because we have a radio that we monitor as well.”

He adds: “Most of the volunteers want to put something back as volunteers for a charity. It’s a very interesting thing to do.

“Most of us are retired. Age isn’t a problem. We’ll train you.”

To find out more about Sheringham Coastwatch and to volunteer, visit the website at: sheringhamcoastwatch.org.uk

Sheringham Coastwatch is part of the Sea Safety Group of Coastwatch stations which is a charity set up to promote safety at sea. Find out more at: seasafetygroup.org





Sheringham Coastwatch features in the August 2022 issue of Let's Talk magazine. - Credit: Archant



