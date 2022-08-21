Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Social Events

Ashore hosts launch event in Broadway

Logo Icon

Thousand Word Media

Published: 12:00 PM August 21, 2022
The Wood family, Seb, Harriet, Jonathan and Nic Wood.

Seb, Harriet, Jonathan and Nic Wood - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Launch night of Ashore in Broadway, July 2022

A launch evening was held to welcome customers and other shop owners in Broadway to Alex McEvoy's new store, Ashore.

Broadway is renowned as one of the most picturesque towns in the Cotswolds – and home to many fine shops, too – and the new shop specialises in fine leather goods and bags for Broadway shoppers to enjoy. Alex's aim is to bring together the most stylish, sustainable and well-engineered accessories and travel items, from unique craftsmen and companies around the world.

The opening evening of Ashore shop, in The Huntings, Broadway.

Opening evening of Ashore in The Huntings, Broadway - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Ann Marie Keeling with Alex McEvoy, looking at Duchy leather bags.

Ann Marie Keeling with Alex McEvoy, looking at Duchy leather bags - Credit: Thousand Word Media

A glass of champagne among some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore.

Some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The opening of Ashore shop, in The Huntings, Broadway.

Ashore in The Huntings, Broadway. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Charlotte Bourge, Jen Bourge, and Will Jones.

Charlotte and Jen Bourge, with Will Jones - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Simon and Margie Shiers, owners of Scents On The Green perfume shop.

Simon and Margie Shiers, owners of Scents On The Green perfume shop - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Barbara Beale and Richard Hooper.

Barbara Beale with Richard Hooper - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore.

Some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sadie Gamble, shop manager, Joel Vanghi, Tracy Ayliffe, and Alex McEvoy, shop owner, celebrating the

Shop manager Sadie Gamble with Joel Vanghi, Tracy Ayliffe, and owner Alex McEvoy, celebrating the opening night - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Alexandra McEvoy, owner of Ashore, in The Huntings, Broadway.

Owner of Ashore Alexandra McEvoy in The Huntings, Broadway - Credit: Thousand Word Media

One of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore.

One of the many luxury leather goods in Ashore - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Rob Franklin and Gary Thompson.

Rob Franklin with Gary Thompson - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sharon and Terry Giddings.

Sharon and Terry Giddings - Credit: Thousand Word Media

To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com

Cotswold Life

