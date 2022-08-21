Ashore hosts launch event in Broadway

Published:
12:00 PM August 21, 2022
Launch night of Ashore in Broadway, July 2022
A launch evening was held to welcome customers and other shop owners in Broadway to Alex McEvoy's new store, Ashore.
Broadway is renowned as one of the most picturesque towns in the Cotswolds – and home to many fine shops, too – and the new shop specialises in fine leather goods and bags for Broadway shoppers to enjoy. Alex's aim is to bring together the most stylish, sustainable and well-engineered accessories and travel items, from unique craftsmen and companies around the world.
Opening evening of Ashore in The Huntings, Broadway
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Ann Marie Keeling with Alex McEvoy, looking at Duchy leather bags
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Ashore in The Huntings, Broadway.
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Charlotte and Jen Bourge, with Will Jones
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Simon and Margie Shiers, owners of Scents On The Green perfume shop
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Barbara Beale with Richard Hooper
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Some of the many luxury leather goods and bags in Ashore
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Shop manager Sadie Gamble with Joel Vanghi, Tracy Ayliffe, and owner Alex McEvoy, celebrating the opening night
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Owner of Ashore Alexandra McEvoy in The Huntings, Broadway
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
One of the many luxury leather goods in Ashore
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Rob Franklin with Gary Thompson
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Sharon and Terry Giddings
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
