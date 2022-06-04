Highlights from Badminton Horse Trials 2022

Badminton Horse Trials 2022

The excitement was palpable at Badminton Horse Trials as riders, owners, spectators and officials returned to the historic venue for the first time since 2019.

Founded in 1949, Badminton is the world’s oldest horse trials, representing the pinnacle of the sport with a total of 83 horses from 12 nations this year, presented by Mars Equestrian.

The Cotswold Life Trophy for a local rider was won by David Doel, who lives just 20 minutes down the road, and had a dream debut, finishing in sixth place on Galileo Nieuwmoed with a double clear, and Kitty King, a member of last year’s winning European championships team, was seventh on Vendredi Biats.

After a gap of three years, support for the event was huge. One hundred and eighty thousand visitors attended over the four days, and the many trade stands did a roaring trade, delighted to be back.

'It was everything I could have wished for,' said Event Director Jane Tuckwell. 'Bring on 2023.'

Harriet Osborne and Charlotte Hall. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Penny Forster, Atty Beor-Roberts, Sheila De Cordova, and Rupert Sweeting from Knight Frank. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sophie and Giles Fouracre, with baby Millie, 5 weeks old. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Flora Miller Mundy, Dena and Robert Brumpton, and Rupert Sturgis from Knight Frank. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emily Pearson, Phillipa Higgins, and Zoe Moulding, from the Royal Agricultural University. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Frances Lochrane, Deputy Chair' of Riding for the Disabled Association, Claire Jenkins, trustee, and Rachel Vaughan-Johns, regional chair' of RDA. The charity was Badminton Horse Trials Charity of the Year. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Mea McClue, Lin Reuben and Kirstie McClue. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sandy, Meg (with Harry) and Dale Webb. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

US dressage rider Emily Hamel of the USA, riding Corvett. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

UK dressage rider Tom Jackson riding Capels Hollow Drift. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Daniel Morris, Nick Moffatt, and Tom Hayman-Joyce. guests at Savills Prime Purchase Lunch - Credit: Thousand Word Media

UK dressage rider Tom Jackson riding Capels Hollow Drift. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Large crowd watching UK dressage rider Tom Jackson riding Capels Hollow Drift. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

UK dressage rider Tom Jackson riding Capels Hollow Drift. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

UK dressage rider Tom Jackson riding Capels Hollow Drift. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Badminton Horse Trials returns after a two year break. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Alison Moore, Lara Newhall, and Amani Hart, of Savills. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Andrew Baskerville, and Charlie Wells, Managing Director, Prime Purchase. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sandy Mitchell and Lucy Worcester, guests at Savills Prime Purchase Lunch - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Kate Elkley, Naomi Nettleton, and Louise Harrison, director, Savills Rural Agency. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Antonia Crosby, Louise Harrison, Naomi Nettleton, Kate Elkley, Lucy Worcester, and Amanda Gray, guests at Savills Prime Purchase Lunch. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

