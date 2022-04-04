Nominate a Cheshire champ to honour at the Cheshire Life Platinum Jubilee garden party
- Credit: Cheshire Life
Historic Crewe Hall will host Cheshire Life's Platinum Jubilee garden party this summer, honouring 70 of the county's community, charity and business champions. The magnificent 70, whose names will be revealed in the June issue, are being chosen from public nominations.
Your chance to nominate here
Closing date: April 17, 2022
The grand estate, which is one of the country's leading country house hotels, is an apt setting for the celebration. Its rich history dates back as far as 1170, and in 1955, Her Majesty The Queen, together with the Duke of Edinburgh visited Crewe Hall in her capacity as Duke of Lancaster, while touring the Duchy Estates in Cheshire.
The garden party will feature a British-themed afternoon tea from the Crewe Hall kitchens and entertainment from Jessica Helen The Cheshire Wedding Singer, who will lead a sing-along.
Nantwich-based florist Jacqui O and Karen Hollinshead of Desired Weddings & Occasions in Middlewich will dress the party area planned for the hotel grounds overlooking the gardens, weather permitting. Cheshire Life photographer Kirsty Thompson, and Kurt Thomas of DKS Drones, will be there to capture the occasion for posterity.
Editor Joanne Goodwin said: Cheshire Life was looking for a way to celebrate this unique moment in history and decided the best way would be to report on Cheshire's own 'royalty' – those extraordinary 'ordinary' people who enrich life in the county.
'The nominations are flooding in and it is going to be a tough job deciding whose stories will be in the magazine and who, with a guest, will then be invited to the garden party on Thursday, June 9.
'We are so pleased that Crewe Hall is hosting the garden party, it is the perfect setting for such a momentous occasion.'
Crewe Hall general manager Anthony Davey, said: We are delighted to be hosting the Cheshire Life Platinum 70 celebration at Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa.
'To be involved with this exciting event in partnership with Cheshire Life is a huge honour for the whole team here. We cannot wait to see the planning come to life, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming guests to the grounds of the hotel this summer.'