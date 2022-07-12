Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Social Events

Gallery

Cheshire Life Luncheon - Legh Arms, Prestbury

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 6:00 PM July 12, 2022
women at lunch

Ffion Haf Hughes, Helen Hickey of Cheshire Life, Eileen Ward, Melanie Wain, Sarah Thomas, Lauren Quillan and Nia Harris - Credit: Kurt Thomas

The village pub in Prestbury hosted a summer luncheon for the magazine's business clients and friends

Sensational summer dishes accompanied by a flight of wines were on the menu when Cheshire Life hosted a lunch at the Legh Arms in Prestbury.

Chefs

At the Legh Arms chefs' table: Craig Sherrington (front), with Josh Belfield, Craig Morton and Sean Turner - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Canapes

The canapés - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Nick Gent of Bibendum Wine introduced the four labels that complemented the food created by chef Craig Sherrington and presented by Louise Sherrington and the Legh Arms team.

Editor Joanne Goodwin spoke about the significance to the county – and the magazine – of Cheshire's spirit of entrepreneurialism, exemplified by the diverse range of businesses and services represented by the guests at the luncheon.

The welcoming Legh Arms, part of the Robinson Brewery group, has 12 lovely rooms, as well as a reputation for good food, drinks and service. Husband and wife Craig and Louise Sherrington, took over as joint managers earlier this year.

legharmsprestbury.pub 

Cheese and asparagus starter

The Italian burrata starter with grilled Formby asparagus, spring onion, watercress and buttermilk - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Menu and magazine

The menu for the Cheshire Life lunch at the Legh Arms, Prestbury - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Guinea fowl main course

Main course: roast breast of guinea fowl, wild garlic croquette, French-style peas, thyme jus - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Strawberry dessert

'Not such an Eton Mess' for dessert - Credit: Kurt Thomas

women at event

Cheshire Life commercial team manager Lindsey Stevens, Chloe Henshaw, Anna Seaton, Kara Rose - Credit: Kurt Thomas

women at lunch

Ffion Haf Hughes, Helen Hickey of Cheshire Life, Eileen Ward, Melanie Wain, Sarah Thomas, Lauren Quillan and Nia Harris - Credit: Kurt Thomas

Guests at a lunch

Sarah Laker, Sophia Reed, Nick Wadeson, Dan Ferguson, Jacqueline Barry, and Rachel Foster of Cheshire Life - Credit: Kurt Thomas

people dining in pub

Simone and Karl Berisford-Ince, Jordan Rees and Olivia Heath, with Louise and Craig Sherrington of the Legh Arms - Credit: Kurt Thomas

three men in pub

Richard Dash, Blair Glen and Jamie Carter - Credit: Kurt Thomas

two women reading a magazine in a pub

Christine Colbert and Joanna Scott-Aspray - Credit: Kurt Thomas

man and woman smiling

Rachel Foster of Cheshire Life with Richard Jones - Credit: Kurt Thomas

women at lunch

Karen Perry and Carolyn Howard - Credit: Kurt Thomas

woman sitting in pub

Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin at the Legh Arms lunch for business clients - Credit: Kurt Thomas


Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

Period properties in Bridlington's historic old town 

Yorkshire Life

Why you should move to Bridlington

Jeannie Swales

Logo Icon
The Victorian Tearoom on Eastbourne Pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex

Sussex Life

9 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Sussex coast

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Derren Brown Showman Live Tour

Living Edge

Review: Derren Brown Showman, at The Lowry, Salford

Kate Houghton

Author Picture Icon
St Mellion Estate

Cornwall Life | Win

WIN a weekend escape at St. Mellion Estate, Cornwall

Cornwall Life

Logo Icon