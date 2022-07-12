The Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies Lunch
Published: 9:27 AM July 12, 2022
Updated: 9:52 AM July 12, 2022
- Credit: Andrew Collier
The Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies lunch is a major event in the fundraising calendar
Hosted by 80's boyband star Nathan Moore, of Brother Beyond, the Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies Lunch made a welcome return to the annual fundraising calendar this year. Once again held at Mere Golf Resort & Spa, the theme was Back to the 80's, ably supported by the CAFT team themselves, sporting special CHOOSE CAFT t-shirts, provided by new sponsor, PMQ Brand Identity.
Attended by 280 ladies, games, a raffle, a delicious lunch and an opportunity to find treats and gifts at the many stalls present ensured the event raised £31,000 for the charity.