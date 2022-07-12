Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
The Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies Lunch

Author Picture Icon

Kate Houghton

Published: 9:27 AM July 12, 2022
Updated: 9:52 AM July 12, 2022
Brother Beyond Star Nathan Moore and guests

Brother Beyond Star Nathan Moore brings the fun - Credit: Andrew Collier

The Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies lunch is a major event in the fundraising calendar

Sponsor Heather Edwards of Kellands Chartered Financial Planners and guests

Sponsor Heather Edwards, of Kellands Chartered Financial Planners, and guests - Credit: Andrew Collier

Hosted by 80's boyband star Nathan Moore, of Brother Beyond, the Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies Lunch made a welcome return to the annual fundraising calendar this year. Once again held at Mere Golf Resort & Spa, the theme was Back to the 80's, ably supported by the CAFT team themselves, sporting special CHOOSE CAFT t-shirts, provided by new sponsor, PMQ Brand Identity.

CAFT Patron Suzan Holder and CEO Ian Eccles present the winner of the Randalls diamond raffle with her prize

CAFT Patron Suzan Holder and CEO Ian Eccles present the winner of the Randalls diamond raffle with her prize - Credit: Andrew Collier

Attended by 280 ladies, games, a raffle, a delicious lunch and an opportunity to find treats and gifts at the many stalls present ensured the event raised £31,000 for the charity. 

CAFT Ambassador Carol Robinson and guests

CAFT Ambassador Carol Robinson and guests - Credit: Andrew Collier

Let the dancing begin!

Let the dancing begin! - Credit: Andrew Collier

Host Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond gets guests singing at ladies lunch

Host Nathan Moore gets guests singing - Credit: Andrew Collier

Pam McWhinnie

Pam McWhinnie - Credit: Andrew Collier

Carla Brown

Carla Brown - Credit: Andrew Collier

Marie Molnar Ian Eccles Colette Clarke Helen Redfern Carol Robinson Laura Grewer Josie Collier Rachel Brooks Hannah Grahame

The CAFT Gang: Marie Molnar, Ian Eccles, Colette Clarke, Helen Redfern, Carol Robinson, Laura Grewer, Josie Collier, Rachel Brooks, (Front row) Hannah Grahame, Alison Bulcock - Credit: Andrew Collier

Sonia Greaves & guests

Sonia Greaves & guests - Credit: Andrew Collier

CAFT Ambassador Colette Clarke with volunteer Helen Redfern

CAFT Ambassador Colette Clarke with volunteer, Helen Redfern - Credit: Andrew Collier

