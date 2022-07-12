The Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies lunch is a major event in the fundraising calendar

Sponsor Heather Edwards, of Kellands Chartered Financial Planners, and guests - Credit: Andrew Collier

Hosted by 80's boyband star Nathan Moore, of Brother Beyond, the Children's Adventure Farm Trust Ladies Lunch made a welcome return to the annual fundraising calendar this year. Once again held at Mere Golf Resort & Spa, the theme was Back to the 80's, ably supported by the CAFT team themselves, sporting special CHOOSE CAFT t-shirts, provided by new sponsor, PMQ Brand Identity.

CAFT Patron Suzan Holder and CEO Ian Eccles present the winner of the Randalls diamond raffle with her prize - Credit: Andrew Collier

Attended by 280 ladies, games, a raffle, a delicious lunch and an opportunity to find treats and gifts at the many stalls present ensured the event raised £31,000 for the charity.

CAFT Ambassador Carol Robinson and guests - Credit: Andrew Collier

Let the dancing begin! - Credit: Andrew Collier

Host Nathan Moore gets guests singing - Credit: Andrew Collier

Pam McWhinnie - Credit: Andrew Collier

Carla Brown - Credit: Andrew Collier

The CAFT Gang: Marie Molnar, Ian Eccles, Colette Clarke, Helen Redfern, Carol Robinson, Laura Grewer, Josie Collier, Rachel Brooks, (Front row) Hannah Grahame, Alison Bulcock - Credit: Andrew Collier

Sonia Greaves & guests - Credit: Andrew Collier