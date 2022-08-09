21st Anniversary celebrations for The Churn Project

Published:
5:52 PM August 9, 2022
The Churn Project's 21st Anniversary party at Daglingworth House
The Churn Project celebrated its 21st Anniversary with a glorious summer drinks party in the stunning gardens of Daglingworth House, owned by David and Etta Howard. The Churn Project is an independent local community charity supporting the people of Cirencester and surrounding areas since 2001.They offer pre-cradle to grave family services, older people services and engagement with with anyone who needs practical and emotional support, and is open to everyone and anyone who needs support in the community.
For more information see churnproject.org.uk or call 01285 380038.
Andrew and Diana Crane
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Daglingworth House and Gardens owners David and Etta Howard
Rosemary Lynn, Robert Towill and Juliet Cocks
Trish Maycock, Iona Birchall and Sue Herdman
Jeremy and Joanna Hicks
Carolyn Ford and Cathy Forman
Jo Partridge and Martin Cook
Gillie McCollum, with Andrew and Claire Jardine
Juliet Kember, Nanette Randall and Angela Baynham
Caroline Peyton, Fran Penny and Gurvinder Glenhome
Constance and Brian D'Arcy Clark
Alice George and Sally-Anne Morrissey
Lady Kym Clifton-Brown, Matt and Helen Say
Angela and Jamie Eykyn
Chris Baker, Amanda Griffiths and Graham Harris
Janet and Tony Wootley with Kathryn Bell
