21st Anniversary celebrations for The Churn Project

Published: 5:52 PM August 9, 2022
The Churn Project celebrated their 21st anniversary with a glorious summer drinks party

The Churn Project celebrated their 21st Anniversary with a glorious summer drinks party in the stunning gardens of Daglingworth House, owned by David and Etta Howard - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Churn Project's 21st Anniversary party at Daglingworth House

The Churn Project celebrated its 21st Anniversary with a glorious summer drinks party in the stunning gardens of Daglingworth House, owned by David and Etta Howard. The Churn Project is an independent local community charity supporting the people of Cirencester and surrounding areas since 2001.They offer pre-cradle to grave family services, older people services and engagement with with anyone who needs practical and emotional support, and is open to everyone and anyone who needs support in the community.

For more information see churnproject.org.uk or call 01285 380038.

Andrew and Diana Crane

Andrew and Diana Crane - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Daglingworth House and Gardens owners David and Etta Howard

Daglingworth House and Gardens owners David and Etta Howard - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Rosemary Lynn, Robert Towill and Juliet Cocks

Rosemary Lynn, Robert Towill and Juliet Cocks - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Trish Maycock, Iona Birchall and Sue Herdman

Trish Maycock, Iona Birchall and Sue Herdman - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jeremy and Joanna Hicks

Jeremy and Joanna Hicks - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Carolyn Ford and Cathy Forman

Carolyn Ford and Cathy Forman - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jo Partridge and Martin Cook

Jo Partridge and Martin Cook - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Gillie McCollum, with Andrew and Claire Jardine

Gillie McCollum, with Andrew and Claire Jardine - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Juliet Kember, Nanette Randall and Angela Baynham

Juliet Kember, Nanette Randall and Angela Baynham - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Caroline Peyton, Fran Penny and Gurvinder Glenhome

Caroline Peyton, Fran Penny and Gurvinder Glenhome - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Constance and Brian D'Arcy Clark

Constance and Brian D'Arcy Clark - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Alice George and Sally-Anne Morrissey

Alice George and Sally-Anne Morrissey - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Lady Kym Clifton-Brown, Matt and Helen Say

Lady Kym Clifton-Brown, Matt and Helen Say - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Angela and Jamie Eykyn

Angela and Jamie Eykyn - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Chris Baker, Amanda Griffiths and Graham Harris

Chris Baker, Amanda Griffiths and Graham Harris - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Janet and Tony Wootley with Kathryn Bell

Janet and Tony Wootley with Kathryn Bell - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

