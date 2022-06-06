Cotswold Lakes Trust mammoth fundraising appeal launch

The Steppe mammoth in the room. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fundraising appeal launch of Cotswolds Lakes Trust at Cotswold Water Park, near Cirencester

The Cotswold Lakes Trust launched an ambitious five-year, £1.5million fundraising appeal to help protect the Cotswold Water Park, near Cirencester, for future generations.

At a reception held at The Old Boathouse, at the Water Park, Paul Hazel, the charity’s executive chairman said, 'We want to ensure that the Cotswold Water Park and its unique wetland landscape will remain a leading and sustainable example of how people and wildlife can successfully co-exist.'

On display was a selection of the fossil finds recently featured in the BBC One documentary Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, including the incredible Steppe mammoth discovered there. The Challenge Appeal will also fund three new staff to lead new projects: an education ranger, biodiversity officer and recreation officer.

Cotswold Lakes Trust plays a major role in the environmental welfare of the Cotswold Water Park – a network of 180 lakes stretching across 42 square miles from South Cerney in the north, Somerford Keynes in the west, Cricklade in the south, and Lechlade in the east.

Alan Meegan from British Rowing, and wife Kathy. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Terry Robinson and Gillian Roberts. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Mark Baggott, Sally Hollingworth and Lucy Baggott, paleontologists, holding bison and Steppe mammoth bones, found around the lakes. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Anne Cooper and Nick Dummett. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Mark clarke, chairman of Lechlade Town Council, Richard Rumming, local farmer, and Bob Jones, councillor on Wiltshire Council. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Jenny Jay, Trust volunteer, and David Williams from Bransby Wilson. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cotswold Lakes Trust launches a £1.5 million Challenge Fund Appeal to help protect the Cotswold Water Park, at a reception held at the Old Boathouse, at the Water Park. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sally Hollingworth, excavating the Steppe mammoth found at the Water Park. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Jess Oliver, the cross-Atlantic rower and Ambassador for the Cotswold Lakes Trust, and Paul Hazel, Trust Executive Chairman. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Michael Diss and Keiren Thomas, Cotswold Lakes Trust rangers. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Eunice Learmont, David Whiston, and Fiona Galbraith. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

