Cotswold Lakes Trust mammoth fundraising appeal launch

Fundraising appeal launch of Cotswolds Lakes Trust at Cotswold Water Park, near Cirencester
The Cotswold Lakes Trust launched an ambitious five-year, £1.5million fundraising appeal to help protect the Cotswold Water Park, near Cirencester, for future generations.
At a reception held at The Old Boathouse, at the Water Park, Paul Hazel, the charity’s executive chairman said, 'We want to ensure that the Cotswold Water Park and its unique wetland landscape will remain a leading and sustainable example of how people and wildlife can successfully co-exist.'
On display was a selection of the fossil finds recently featured in the BBC One documentary Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard, including the incredible Steppe mammoth discovered there. The Challenge Appeal will also fund three new staff to lead new projects: an education ranger, biodiversity officer and recreation officer.
Cotswold Lakes Trust plays a major role in the environmental welfare of the Cotswold Water Park – a network of 180 lakes stretching across 42 square miles from South Cerney in the north, Somerford Keynes in the west, Cricklade in the south, and Lechlade in the east.
