COTSWOLD SOCIETY: Nelson Trust concert at Moreton Valence

The Nelson Trust, the Stroud-based charity that helps people overcome addiction, recently held a very popular fundraising concert in St Peter's Church, Moreton Valence.

The evening was supported by Murrays Sales and Letting estate agents, and featured a recital by The Elmore String Quartet, an award-winning young ensemble who formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in 2017. In 2021, the quartet were delighted to be appointed as Junior Fellows in Chamber Music at the RNCM for the academic year 2021/22.

Murray’s tweeted: ‘What a glorious evening! Thank you so much to The Nelson Trust and the phenomenal Elmore String Quartet, not to mention the wonderful crowd who made the event such a success!’

Future events for the charity can be found on their website: nelsontrust.com/upcoming-events

