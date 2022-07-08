COTSWOLD SOCIETY: Painswick Summer Charity Ball

A fundraising ball held at Painswick's Broadham Fields

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball returned with a Venetian-themed masquerade event on the town's Broadham Fields.

Around 330 guests enjoyed a evening of music, food, wine and dancing while raising much-needed funds for local charity Mindsong – making music accessible for people with dementia across the county – and Pancreatic Cancer UK, who aim to transform the future for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer. The evening raised an astonishing £14,500 to help the two organisations.

For further information see mindsong.org.uk and pancreaticcancer.org.uk

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Victoria Compton, Samantha Twigg and Sarah Bishop - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Gillian Hancock and Toby White - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Will Fair, David Nottingham and Steve White - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Moira Pearson with Mark and Millicent Hancock - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Steve Twigg, Lindsay Nottingham and Ben Compton - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Bruce and Shirley Richardson - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Laurence and Andrea Robinson - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Chris and Claire Clement - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Karen and Adrian Gyde - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jack Phillips and Nicola Glover - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Robert and Karen Goddard - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jack Bayliss and Alex Hawkesworth - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Sally and Sam Neath - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Leonie Goddard and Becs Brooks - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Toby Jacobs and Will Nattrass - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Holly and Dave Lynall - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Dorothy Calway and Harvey Gardner - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

