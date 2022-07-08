COTSWOLD SOCIETY: Painswick Summer Charity Ball

Published:
10:11 AM July 8, 2022
A fundraising ball held at Painswick's Broadham Fields
The Painswick Summer Charity Ball returned with a Venetian-themed masquerade event on the town's Broadham Fields.
Around 330 guests enjoyed a evening of music, food, wine and dancing while raising much-needed funds for local charity Mindsong – making music accessible for people with dementia across the county – and Pancreatic Cancer UK, who aim to transform the future for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer. The evening raised an astonishing £14,500 to help the two organisations.
For further information see mindsong.org.uk and pancreaticcancer.org.uk
Victoria Compton, Samantha Twigg and Sarah Bishop
Gillian Hancock and Toby White
Will Fair, David Nottingham and Steve White
Moira Pearson with Mark and Millicent Hancock
Steve Twigg, Lindsay Nottingham and Ben Compton
Bruce and Shirley Richardson
Laurence and Andrea Robinson
Chris and Claire Clement
Karen and Adrian Gyde
Jack Phillips and Nicola Glover
Robert and Karen Goddard
Jack Bayliss and Alex Hawkesworth
Sally and Sam Neath
Leonie Goddard and Becs Brooks
Toby Jacobs and Will Nattrass
Holly and Dave Lynall
Dorothy Calway and Harvey Gardner
