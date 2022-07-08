Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
COTSWOLD SOCIETY: Painswick Summer Charity Ball

Antony Thompson

Published: 10:11 AM July 8, 2022
George Hawkesworth, Nishi Nattrass, Maria Bayliss and Alice Huggins

George Hawkesworth, Nishi Nattrass, Maria Bayliss and Alice Huggins - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

A fundraising ball held at Painswick's Broadham Fields

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball returned with a Venetian-themed masquerade event on the town's Broadham Fields.

Around 330 guests enjoyed a evening of music, food, wine and dancing while raising much-needed funds for local charity Mindsong – making music accessible for people with dementia across the county – and Pancreatic Cancer UK, who aim to transform the future for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer. The evening raised an astonishing £14,500 to help the two organisations.

For further information see mindsong.org.uk and pancreaticcancer.org.uk

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Victoria Compton, Samantha Twigg and Sarah Bishop

Victoria Compton, Samantha Twigg and Sarah Bishop - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Gillian Hancock and Toby White

Gillian Hancock and Toby White - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Will Fair, David Nottingham and Steve White

Will Fair, David Nottingham and Steve White - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Moira Pearson, Mark and Millicent Hancock

Moira Pearson with Mark and Millicent Hancock - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Steve Twigg, Lindsay Nottingham and Ben Compton

Steve Twigg, Lindsay Nottingham and Ben Compton - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Bruce and Shirley Richardson

Bruce and Shirley Richardson - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Laurence and Andrea Robinson

Laurence and Andrea Robinson - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Chris and Claire Clement

Chris and Claire Clement - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Karen and Adrian Gyde

Karen and Adrian Gyde - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jack Phillips and Nicola Glover

Jack Phillips and Nicola Glover - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Robert and Karen Goddard

Robert and Karen Goddard - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Jack Bayliss and Alex Hawkesworth

Jack Bayliss and Alex Hawkesworth - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Sally and Sam Neath

Sally and Sam Neath - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Leonie Goddard and Becs Brooks

Leonie Goddard and Becs Brooks - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK

The Painswick Summer Charity Ball in aid of Mindsong and Pancreatic Cancer UK - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Toby Jacobs and Will Nattrass

Toby Jacobs and Will Nattrass - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Holly and Dave Lynall

Holly and Dave Lynall - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Dorothy Calway and Harvey Gardner

Dorothy Calway and Harvey Gardner - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com

