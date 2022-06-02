Dolly in Wonderland fundraiser in Arlingham

A very special fundraiser was held in Arlingham for four-year-old Dolly Wood

Milton End Wedding Barn, Arlingham, welcomed over 200 guests for their Dolly in Wonderland Ball.

Dolly Wood was born prematurely in 2018 and has spent her whole life fighting illness. With the aim of putting on a fantastic event and raising as much money and awareness as possible, Milton End colleagues Holly Evans and Rebecca Price set to work on contacting suppliers within the wedding industry they had worked with over the years, and were absolutely overwhelmed by the help and support they were offered.

Guests were welcomed with canapés served by Orchard Catering, and Prosecco topped with candy floss served by the barn’s very own bar ‘Farmer and the Fox’ (aptly named after Milton End owners David Turner – the farmer – and Kathleen Turner nee Fox. After watching a slideshow of Dolly’s story, an auction was held, and in all an astonishing £17,000 was raised from the night.

miltonendweddings.co.uk

Guests enjoy the special night in the barn at Milton End, Arlingham, Gloucestershire - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Magician Darren Campbell - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Many suppliers from the Cotswold wedding industry came together to make the event possible - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

The evening's menu was put together by Orchard Catering - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Julie Ryan from The Perryway Players, Frampton on Severn, sold raffle tickets dressed as The Queen of Hearts - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Welcome music from Easy Sundays - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

As well as being a hugely enjoyable evening, much-needed funds were raised, too - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Dolly's Gin Bar - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

The Arlingham venue was transformed with the help of generous Cotswold businesses - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

The Wonderland-themed event was a huge success - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

The Queen of Hearts fundraising raffle - Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography

Event suppliers and staff: