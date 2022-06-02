Dolly in Wonderland fundraiser in Arlingham
- Credit: Patrick Partridge Photography
A very special fundraiser was held in Arlingham for four-year-old Dolly Wood
Milton End Wedding Barn, Arlingham, welcomed over 200 guests for their Dolly in Wonderland Ball.
Dolly Wood was born prematurely in 2018 and has spent her whole life fighting illness. With the aim of putting on a fantastic event and raising as much money and awareness as possible, Milton End colleagues Holly Evans and Rebecca Price set to work on contacting suppliers within the wedding industry they had worked with over the years, and were absolutely overwhelmed by the help and support they were offered.
Guests were welcomed with canapés served by Orchard Catering, and Prosecco topped with candy floss served by the barn’s very own bar ‘Farmer and the Fox’ (aptly named after Milton End owners David Turner – the farmer – and Kathleen Turner nee Fox. After watching a slideshow of Dolly’s story, an auction was held, and in all an astonishing £17,000 was raised from the night.
