Kinsella Skin launches in Manchester with a star-studded party

The Real Housewives of Cheshire and other Manchester stars such as Kimberly Hart, Rhian Sugden & Sarah Jayne Dunne gave a glamorous show of support for Dr Martin Kinsella and wife Hanna as they launched Dr Kinsella's new CBD skincare brand, Dr Kinsella Skin.

Rhian Sugden and Sarah Jayne Dunn

The couple hosted a stunning white and gold themed party to unveil Dr Kinsella Skin, a brand-new innovative skincare range developed by Dr Martin Kinsella, founder of Hale's popular aesthetics clinic, Re-Enhance.

Hanna & Martin Kinsella at the Dr Kinsella Skin launch

They were joined by fellow Housewives Seema, Lauren and Sheena as well as new and youngest ever housewife Katie. Guests were treated to a preview of the premium three-product range at the exclusive launch event in Manchester.

Sheena Lynch, Seema Malhotra, Hanna Kinsella, Nicole Sealey and Lauren Simon

The Edwardian Hotel was transformed for the occasion to match the brand’s luxurious look, with pure white décor and dancers wrapped in gold leaves, reflecting the CBD influence.

Dr Kinsella Skin personalised goodie bags

A specially-created gifting suite provided plenty of glossy photo opportunities for guests as they collected their VIP goody bags. Partygoers were also entertained with by a live DJ as they sampled canapes and themed summer cocktails.

Sarah Jane Dunn enjoying the custom Champagne gifting suite

Real Housewives and other invited celebrities sipped custom-made tipples, including a Skinsella Martini made with elderflower and lychee, a Fountain of Youth Mojito with passion fruit and vanilla, and fruity Dr K Bellinis, mixing white peach puree with sparkling sake.

Georgia Ball being photographed on the white carpet

Hanna and Martin recently welcomed daughter Kimia into their family, so the event was the perfect chance for friends and castmates from the show to celebrate their new baby as well as their new business.

Lauren Simon and new cast mate Katie Alex

Dr Kinsella Skin has been created by Martin, who gave guests a presentation to showcase the range. He has worked with a CBD specialist to produce a unique blend of ingredients, bringing something fresh and exciting to the skincare market. The formulas, which all harness the natural anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD, have been clinically researched and shown to improve the quality of the skin, rehydrating and reducing wrinkles and fine lines to fight the signs of ageing.

Katie Alex, Ashley Stobart & Dana Stanford

The Dr Kinsella Skin range is launching with a trio of essential hero products – a glow oil, face cream and eye serum – with plans to expand in the near future and able to purchase online at drkinsella.com