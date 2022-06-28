Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Social Events

Kinsella Skin launches in Manchester with a star-studded party

Author Picture Icon

Kate Houghton

Published: 9:30 AM June 28, 2022
Hanna & Martin Kinsella arriving at the Edwardian Hotel in Manchester

Hanna & Martin Kinsella arriving at the Edwardian Hotel in Manchester - Credit: ER Photography

The Real Housewives of Cheshire and other Manchester stars such as Kimberly Hart, Rhian Sugden & Sarah Jayne Dunne gave a glamorous show of support for Dr Martin Kinsella and wife Hanna as they  launched Dr Kinsella's new CBD skincare brand, Dr Kinsella Skin.

Rhian Sugden and Sarah Jayne Dunn

Rhian Sugden and Sarah Jayne Dunn - Credit: ER Photography

The couple hosted a stunning white and gold themed party to unveil Dr Kinsella Skin, a brand-new innovative skincare range developed by Dr Martin Kinsella, founder of Hale's popular aesthetics clinic, Re-Enhance.

Hanna & Martin Kinsella at the Dr Kinsella Skin launch

Hanna & Martin Kinsella at the Dr Kinsella Skin launch - Credit: ER Photography

They were joined by fellow Housewives Seema, Lauren and Sheena as well as new and youngest ever housewife Katie. Guests were treated to a preview of the premium three-product range at the exclusive launch event in Manchester.

Sheena Lynch, Seema Malhotra, Hanna Kinsella, Nicole Sealey and Lauren Simon

Sheena Lynch, Seema Malhotra, Hanna Kinsella, Nicole Sealey and Lauren Simon - Credit: ER Photography

The Edwardian Hotel was transformed for the occasion to match the brand’s luxurious look, with pure white décor and dancers wrapped in gold leaves, reflecting the CBD influence.

Dr Kinsella Skin personalised goodie bags

Dr Kinsella Skin personalised goodie bags - Credit: ER Photography

A specially-created gifting suite provided plenty of glossy photo opportunities for guests as they collected their VIP goody bags. Partygoers were also entertained with by a live DJ as they sampled canapes and themed summer cocktails.

Sarah Jane Dunn enjoying the custom Champagne gifting suite

Sarah Jane Dunn enjoying the custom Champagne gifting suite - Credit: ER Photography

Real Housewives and other invited celebrities sipped custom-made tipples, including a Skinsella Martini made with elderflower and lychee, a Fountain of Youth Mojito with passion fruit and vanilla, and fruity Dr K Bellinis, mixing white peach puree with sparkling sake.

Georgia Ball being photographed on the white carpet

Georgia Ball being photographed on the white carpet - Credit: ER Photography

Hanna and Martin recently welcomed daughter Kimia into their family, so the event was the perfect chance for friends and castmates from the show to celebrate their new baby as well as their new business.

Lauren Simon and new cast mate Katie Alex

Lauren Simon and new cast mate Katie Alex - Credit: ER Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
  2. 2 10 famous (and not so famous) castles in Cheshire
  3. 3 The Somerset villages with the strangest names
  1. 4 The top 10 Glastonbury performances of all time
  2. 5 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  3. 6 Win a £500 VIP Ladies Day at Thirsk Races
  4. 7 Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge
  5. 8 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  6. 9 10 reasons you should visit Canterbury
  7. 10 Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500

Dr Kinsella Skin has been created by Martin, who gave guests a presentation to showcase the range. He has worked with a CBD specialist to produce a unique blend of ingredients, bringing something fresh and exciting to the skincare market. The formulas, which all harness the natural anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD, have been clinically researched and shown to improve the quality of the skin, rehydrating and reducing wrinkles and fine lines to fight the signs of ageing. 

Katie Alex, Ashley Stobart & Dana Stanford

Katie Alex, Ashley Stobart & Dana Stanford - Credit: ER Photography

The Dr Kinsella Skin range is launching with a trio of essential hero products – a glow oil, face cream and eye serum – with plans to expand in the near future and able to purchase online at drkinsella.com

Living Edge
Cheshire
Manchester News

Don't Miss

Edgar House, overlooking the river Dee

Living Edge

Review: Edgar House, Chester

Kate Houghton

Author Picture Icon
Sandy beach at Paignton in South Devon.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Paignton

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Castle Carr Gardens by Christopher Ogden

Yorkshire Life

Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden

Photography Christopher Ogden

person
Pic for Eastern Daily Press Norfolk Magazine - New magazine columnist Susie Fowler-Watt.Photo: Kei

Norfolk Magazine | Columnist

I've been taking time out - here's why, says Susie Fowler-Watt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon