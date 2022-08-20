Photo highlights from The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, Gatcombe Park
Thousand Word Media
Published:10:42 AM August 20, 2022
The Pony Club showjumping, on the first day of the The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, at Gatcombe Park, near Minchinhampton- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing: August 5-7, 2022
One of the most eagerly awaited equestrian event in the Cotswolds is the bumper weekend of sport at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, at HRH The Princess Royal’s Gatcombe Park, near Minchinhampton.
This year's event was welcomed after being cancelled during the pandemic, but thousands of people returned to enjoy the weekend, while the organisers celebrated sponsors Magic Millions signing a further three-year deal, taking its generous commitment up to 2025.
The festival began with the Pony Club Novice and Grassroots Team Show Jumping, won by the Avon Vale Hunt and Old Berks Hunt, followed by dressage and show jumping competitions in the arena. In the cross country around Gatcombe Park’s famously spectacular bowl, New Zealander Tim Price, the world number three in eventing, won his first title at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in a thrilling finale to the showpiece class, the Magic Millions British Open.
'We have had a fantastic event crowning five Champions,' says event director Peter Phillips. 'Thank you to Magic Millions for their support and everyone who came to enjoy an action-packed weekend at The Festival.'
British Eventing CEO Helen West adds, 'We are incredibly grateful to HRH The Princess Royal for hosting this prestigious championships. Gatcombe Park provides a unique opportunity to ride on proper terrain, which makes the cross country test particularly influential. Congratulations to this year’s deserving BE National Champions.'
Manuel Poe and Magda Gut- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Watching the Pony Club showjumping, on the first day of the The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, at Gatcombe Park, near Minchinhampton- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Pony Club showjumping, on the first day of the The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing, at Gatcombe Park, near Minchinhampton- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Sue Brown and Louise Goodwin- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Jonny and Tracey Wightman with daughters Zara and Ailsa- Credit: Thousand Word Media