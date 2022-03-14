Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
International Women’s Day Lunch at the Bull and Bear, Manchester

Author Picture Icon

Kate Houghton

Published: 10:21 AM March 14, 2022
Brooke Vincent, Christine Barker, Sally Nugent at IWD lunch Bull & Bear

Brooke Vincent, Christine Barker, Sally Nugent - Credit: Jay Cain

Breakers of the bias

The original Northern Powerhouse was very much centred around the male dominated world of the industrial revolution – the mills and the cotton trade of Manchester. Which is why the home of cotton trading, the Stock Exchange Manchester, was an apt venue a special lunch in honour of International Women’s Day 2022.

Emma Neville, Sandy Lindsay, Jacqui Griffiths

Emma Neville, Sandy Lindsay, Jacqui Griffiths - Credit: Jay Cain

General manager of the Stock Exchange Hotel, Jacqui Griffiths, hosted 14 of the region’s leaders in a lunch courtesy of Tom Kerridge at The Bull and Bear. With over 300 years of knowledge and experience in hospitality, finance, law, media and charity, the lunch brought the best and the brightest together.

Baroness Helen Newlove, Jennie Johnson, Figen Murray

Baroness Helen Newlove, Jennie Johnson, Figen Murray - Credit: Jay Cain

Organised by Liz Taylor, CEO of event planners the Taylor Lynn Corporation and Liz Taylor Consultancy, lunch followed a champagne reception and featured a Salt Pollock Scotch Egg with Red Pepper Sauce and Grilled Chorizo. Followed by Cornish Cod with Sweet Garlic Puree, Lemon Braised Leeks, Shiitakes and Mushroom Consommé, and completed with a Peanut Butter Crème Brulée, Raspberry Jelly and Banaba Yoghurt Sorbet. Specifically designed for the event with Springbank Flowers, was an elegant table dressed with delicate cotton buds on lengths of bark – a nod to the industrial heritage of the venue.

Jennie Johnson, Sarah Payling, Sandy Lindsay

Jennie Johnson, Sarah Payling, Sandy Lindsay - Credit: Jay Cain

Jacqui Griffiths said: 'The Bank dining room put many boardrooms to shame. We had our regions most talented business and creative women together. The interesting blend of charity and campaign champions Figen Murray OBE and Baroness Newlove, to BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent, actresses Jennie McAlpine and Brooke Vincent, and leading ladies in Manchester’s booming law, PR and finance sectors led to conversations that spanned a wide range of topics.

Jennie McAlpine, Sarah Payling

Jennie McAlpine, Sarah Payling - Credit: Jay Cain

'The common values though were clear. Each lady shared their experiences around breaking down barriers and bias to succeed in their chosen path or career. And how to stay at the top of your game! I can’t think of a better was to celebrate International Women’s Day than that.'

Emma Neville, Sally Nugent

Emma Neville, Sally Nugent - Credit: Jay Cain

Brooke Vincent, Liz Taylor, Jennie McAlpine

Brooke Vincent, Liz Taylor, Jennie McAlpine - Credit: Jay Cain

Jane Sharrocks, Alison Loveday, Christine Barker

Jane Sharrocks, Alison Loveday, Christine Barker - Credit: Jay Cain

thebullandbearmcr.com

tlc-ltd.co.uk


Cheshire Life
Manchester News
Cheshire

