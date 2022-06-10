Eliza Dunlop, 2nd left, from Perry Bishop, with Karen Roberts, Ria Heap and Louise Wade, fundraisers from The James Hopkins Trust, Perry Bishop's charity of the year. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Perry Bishop sponsors James Hopkins Trust’s Charity Golf Day 2022

The team at award-winning estate and letting agency Perry Bishop Cheltenham have this year chosen the Gloucestershire charity the James Hopkins Trust as their charity partner, and were the headline sponsor for the Trust’s Charity Golf Day 2022, held at Lilley Brook Golf Club, near Cheltenham.

The James Hopkins Trust provides nursing respite care for Gloucestershire's life-limited and life-threatened young children, and has helped over 600 children and their families since opening their doors in 1989.

Perry Bishop Cheltenham will be making a donation to the Trust for every house they sell this year. Branch manager Ross Burbidge says, 'We’re really looking forward to raising as much money as possible to help fund the brilliant work that James Hopkins Trust does, caring for some of Gloucestershire’s most vulnerable children and providing much needed respite for their families.'

Ria Heap, fundraising manager at the Trust says, 'We are absolutely thrilled to have a charity partnership with Perry Bishop for 2022, and we’re incredibly excited to be back holding our golf day.'

Andy Sanders, Toby Barker, Gavin Wallace, Perry Bishop residential director, Nick Latimer, and Matt Terrell, one of three Perry Bishop teams at The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Gulam Patel and John King. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

John King, Tony Holdway, Paul Dominguez, and Mark Jameson, the Cavendish Park team. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Giles Spencer, Tom Walker, Rob Lister and Ollie Perk, a second Perry Bishop team at the golf day. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chris Spencer, Tom Walker, Rob Lister and Ollie Perk, a second Perry Bishop team at the golf day. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Nick Brooks and Gary Brown, the R & W Engineering duo. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Nick Brooks and Gary Brown, the R & W Engineering duo. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Matt Turner, Jack Walsh, Dan Parson, Greg Evans, the TTR Partners team. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Cliff Jordan, Lee Kister, Steve Kister and Steve Clarkson, of Team Jordan. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Colm Evans with his son Oliver, 4, on the putting green at The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day. His team, Evans Mechanical Services, went on to win the golf day match. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Colm Evans with his son Oliver, 4, on the putting green at The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day. His team, Evans Mechanical Services, went on to win the golf day match. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Colm Evans with his son Oliver, 4, on the putting green at The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day. His team, Evans Mechanical Services, went on to win the golf day match. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day at Lilley Brook Golf Club. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Adam Walding, Anthony Marshall, Pete Lane and Lee Walding, the Leeways team. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Simon Galpin, Chris Rutland, John McWhirter, and Ben James, one of two teams from Cotteswold Dairy. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Darren Lee, Andy Tancel, Rob James, Mike Collins, Rob Lewis, Gary Young, and Steven Beard, from Celsius Cooling and Heating. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Rob James' unusual golf club. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Gary Young tees off. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Steven Beard practices his swing before he tees off. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Gary Young tees off. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The James Hopkins Trust Charity Golf Day at Lilley Brook Golf Club. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com