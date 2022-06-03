LLB’s fine art exhibition in Cirencester

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen chats about his artworks with guests at the private view of his exhibition - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen fine art exhibition launch in Cirencester

Cotswold style king Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is perhaps best known as an interior designer and television personality with his show Changing Rooms. But at heart, he is a classically-trained artist, having studied and gained degree in fine art at Camberwell School of Art.

Prompted by his wife Jackie, lockdown inspired LLB to look into different ways of expressing creativity, in his case it marked a hugely successful return to easel painting. For the first time in 15 years, he held a solo art exhibition at the Cotswold Contemporary gallery, in his home town of Cirencester, which opened with a busy private view evening packed with guests.

Despite considerable international interest, it was important to LLB that this exhibition happened in Cirencester, saying, 'I very much see myself as a part of the long tradition of artists and designers who have been proud to be Cotswold based. My life with my family is here, it’s where my business is based, and its power to inspire me creatively is something I marvel at every day.'

His exhibition, which ran from May to early June, was hugely successful, and his art will continue to be represented by the gallery on Market Place, Cirencester, both in the gallery and online.

Richard Parker Crook and P J Crook, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and Candi and Tony McKormack. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, with wife Jackie, the international interior designer and television star, opens his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Valerie and Chris Wilks. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Karen Lyndon Lewis, Melissa Hardwick, Rachel Dowling Jones, Jo Ireland and Matthew Burgess, of Cotswold Contemporary gallery. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Hilary Barry and Jenny Barnish. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Carly Passmore and Elizabeth Hawley. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sian and David Gardner. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Simon Pillar and Shelley Welsh. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, welcomes guests to the private view at his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, welcomes guests to the private view at his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, welcomes guests to the private view at his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Victoria Reglar, Louise Crook, and Lisa Binder. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Emily Bird and Sam Murray. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The artist P J Crook and husband Richard Parker Crook. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Lady Bathurst with Cecile Llewelyn-Bowen and her children, baby Demelza, 8 months, and Albie, 5. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Olivia King, Shari Lovidge, Clare and Matt Leach. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Dogs at an art exhibition, Daisy. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Admiring the work of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the international interior designer and television star, at his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester.

Admiring the work of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the international interior designer and television star, at his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the international interior designer and television star, holds his first art exhibition in 15 years at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Dogs at an art exhibition... - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Dogs at an art exhibition... - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Stylish 'selfie', Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the international interior designer and television star, opens his first exhibition in 15 years at Cotswold Contemporary gallery. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Hedley Roberts with Basil, Mark Yeandle, and Andy Topp. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, opens his first art exhibition in 15 years, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Richard Parker Crook and P J Crook, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, and Candi and Tony McKormack. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with Melissa Hardwick, Karen Lyndon Lewis, Rachel Dowling Jones, Matthew Burgess and Jo Ireland, of Cotswold Contemporary gallery.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with Melissa Hardwick, Karen Lyndon Lewis, Rachel Dowling Jones, Matthew Burgess and Jo Ireland, of Cotswold Contemporary gallery. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the international interior designer and television star, opens his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, with wife Jackie, the international interior designer and television star, opens his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, with wife Jackie, the international interior designer and television star, opens his first exhibition in 15 years of paintings on canvas and pencil drawings, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen opens his first art exhibition in 15 years, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, with wife Jackie, opens his first art exhibition in 15 years, at Cotswold Contemporary gallery on Market Place, Cirencester. - Credit: Thousand Word Media

