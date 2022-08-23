Building a Brighter Future at National Star College

Guests at the National Star College open day to launch their Building A Brighter Future project - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media 2022

National Star College unveils its Building a Brighter Future project

National Star College held an open day to unveil their exciting new £6 million project, Building A Brighter Future, which will enable the charity to support more young people with complex disabilities.

The Gloucestershire-based charity has started work on a new specialist residence at its Ullenwood campus. It will provide specially-adapted accommodation for young people with disabilities that fully meets their complex needs and provides stimulating spaces to live, learn and relax. The new building will replace an existing residence in Gloucester.

‘This new specialist accommodation will ensure National Star will be able to meet the needs of young people for years to come,’ says chair of trustees Paul Styles.

The charity still needs to raise £1.5 million for the project, which is due to be completed in Summer 2023.

‘By supporting our appeal, you will be helping us build a brighter future for scores of young people with complex disabilities,’ continues Paul. ‘Every gift will make a difference and is greatly appreciated.’

Find out more at nationalstar.org/get-involved/building-a-brighter-future, email fundraising@nationalstar.org, or call 01242 524478.

Guests at the National Star College open day to launch their Building A Brighter Future project - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The National Star College's Building A Brighter Future project plans to build new specialist accommodation for students at Ullenwood - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sarah Cook with her son Luke, a college student - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chairman of the trustees Paul Styles speaks at the National Star College open day to launch Building A Brighter Future - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media 2022

Recently appointed new chief executive of the National Star College, Lynette Barrett - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Sue Jefferies of the National Star College, with Lord and Lady Apsley - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Hugh Piggott and Ruth Seymour of the National Star College, with Charles Berkeley - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Len and Hilary Crisp, Lavinia Sidgwick, and Peter Horne, of the National Star College

Catrin Viveash of the National Star College, with Chas Howes and Paul Hodgkinson - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Suzanne Van Heyningen with Paul Styles, chair of the trustees of the college - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Chief executive of the National Star College David Ellis, with Ana and Paul Gifford Nash - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Paul Styles, chairman of Trustees of the National Star College, with student Sam Vestey and chief executive David Ellis - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Students Dan Spencer and Elliott Caswell - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Jo Surma of the National Star College, with Barry Budibent and Jacki Anderson

Lindsay and Ken Mills, with Megan Rogers of the National Star College - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Catrin Viveash of the National Star College, with Chas Howes and Paul Hodgkinson - Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Media

To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com