Published:
6:29 PM August 9, 2022
Old Patesians Rugby Club Summer Ball at Cheltenham Ladies’ College
The Old Patesians Rugby Club, known as the Old Pats, is a vibrant community rugby club based in Cheltenham.
A highlight of the Club’s season is their Summer Ball, which returned in June after two years of cancellations. The venue was the magnificent Princess Hall at Cheltenham Ladies’ College, beautifully decorated for the 164 guests. The ball is a vital fundraiser, particularly for the junior teams, so 'a surprisingly attentive team' of waiters from the Old Pats U16s served dinner.
A silent auction of rugby and sporting memorabilia was run by Aitch and Aitch Bee to help with the fundraising, with many guests saying that the 2022 event was the best ever.
Becky and Bill Reay
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Julian and Kelley Sutton, with an iconic photo of footballer Paul Gascoigne, in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Kelley and Julian Sutton, with an iconic photo of footballer Paul Gascoigne, in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Lucy Hamilton and Gemma Fletcher
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Adam and Laura Jones
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Flo Meadows and James Speller
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Alex Di Manbro, Emma Rye, and Christabel Shaw
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Fraser and Anna Borthwick
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Lucy Webley and Gareth Parry
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Ben Thomas and Oli Bowden, with signed rugby balls in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Ben Thomas and Oli Bowden, with signed rugby balls in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Clare Adamson and Jo Moore
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, at Cheltenham Ladies' College
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Michael Octabe, Gareth Morris, and Mick Wallwork
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Claire Morris (2nd left) celebrates her birthday, with Deborah Laurenson, Vicky Constable, and Belinda Cavasse
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Mark and Sian Ellison, who met at the ball five years ago, and are now married
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Mark and Sian Ellison, who met at the ball five years ago, and are now married
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
Ethan Jones and Sam Handley, players with Old Pats under-16 team, who were all serving the three-course meal at the ball
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, Cheltenham Ladies' College
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, Cheltenham Ladies' College
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, Cheltenham Ladies' College
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, Cheltenham Ladies' College
- Credit: Thousand Word Media
To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com