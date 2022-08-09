The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, at Cheltenham Ladies' College - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Old Patesians Rugby Club Summer Ball at Cheltenham Ladies’ College

The Old Patesians Rugby Club, known as the Old Pats, is a vibrant community rugby club based in Cheltenham.

A highlight of the Club’s season is their Summer Ball, which returned in June after two years of cancellations. The venue was the magnificent Princess Hall at Cheltenham Ladies’ College, beautifully decorated for the 164 guests. The ball is a vital fundraiser, particularly for the junior teams, so 'a surprisingly attentive team' of waiters from the Old Pats U16s served dinner.

A silent auction of rugby and sporting memorabilia was run by Aitch and Aitch Bee to help with the fundraising, with many guests saying that the 2022 event was the best ever.

Becky and Bill Reay - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Julian and Kelley Sutton, with an iconic photo of footballer Paul Gascoigne, in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Lucy Hamilton and Gemma Fletcher - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Adam and Laura Jones - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Flo Meadows and James Speller - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Alex Di Manbro, Emma Rye, and Christabel Shaw - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Fraser and Anna Borthwick - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Lucy Webley and Gareth Parry - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Ben Thomas and Oli Bowden, with signed rugby balls in the AitchAitch Bee silent auction - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Clare Adamson and Jo Moore - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Michael Octabe, Gareth Morris, and Mick Wallwork - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Claire Morris (2nd left) celebrates her birthday, with Deborah Laurenson, Vicky Constable, and Belinda Cavasse - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Mark and Sian Ellison, who met at the ball five years ago, and are now married - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Ethan Jones and Sam Handley, players with Old Pats under-16 team, who were all serving the three-course meal at the ball - Credit: Thousand Word Media

The Old Pats 2022 Summer Ball, held in the Princess Hall, Cheltenham Ladies' College - Credit: Thousand Word Media

