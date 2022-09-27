Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Opera Brava at Rodmarton

Published: 3:42 PM September 27, 2022
Full house audience for the fifth visit of Opera Brava to Rodmarton Manor.

Full house audience for the fifth visit of Opera Brava to Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Opera Brava perform Carmen and La Traviata at Rodmarton

Opera Brava, Britain's leading outdoor touring opera company, made their fifth annual visit to Rodmarton Manor, once again with 'full houses' for their two performances, of Carmen and La Traviata, proving the continuing popularity of coming to the Cotswolds each summer.

Bronek and Amanda Pomorski are celebrating 33 years since founding the company, while Cotswold Life is delighted to have supported the opera company's visits for 15 years, and to meet many readers each night.

Ken Blow and Liz Thompson.

Ken Blow and Liz Thompson - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Bob and Jan Cross, Marion and Ray Porterman.

Bob and Jan Cross with Marion and Ray Porterman - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Trudi Leighton-Fraser and Andrew Fraser.

Trudi Leighton-Fraser and Andrew Fraser - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Rob and Ali Howes.

Rob and Ali Howes - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Alison Jackson, Jane Bell (standing), James Milford, and Sally Boyd.

Alison Jackson and Jane Bell (standing), with James Milford, and Sally Boyd - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Lucinda Arnold, Jennifer Willis and Jane Willis.

Lucinda Arnold, Jennifer Willis and Jane Willis - Credit: Thousand Word Media

David Hunt, Will and Kate James, and Sam Hunt.

David Hunt, with Will and Kate James, and Sam Hunt - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Edward and Julia Bliss, and Tamara Ashcroft-Nowicki.

Edward and Julia Bliss, with Tamara Ashcroft-Nowicki - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Maggie Skinner, Sonia Peacock, Sarah Adam, and Lynne Graham, kneeling.

Maggie Skinner, Sonia Peacock and Sarah Adam, with Lynne Graham (kneeling) - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Margaret Metcalfe, Stephen Lake, Ingrid Aspell, and Jean Templeman.

Margaret Metcalfe, Stephen Lake, Ingrid Aspell, and Jean Templeman - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Ros Allen, Jayne Williamson, Isabel and Amy Brewer.

Ros Allen and Jayne Williamson, with Isabel and Amy Brewer - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Amanda Buckland, the opera singer, and husband Bronek Pomorski, founders of Opera Brava.

Opera singer Amanda Buckland, with husband Bronek Pomorski, founders of Opera Brava - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Arriving for a night at the opera...

Arriving for a night at the opera... - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor.

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor.

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor.

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor.

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor.

Moments from the first act of Carmen, on the first of Opera Brava's two nights at Rodmarton Manor - Credit: Thousand Word Media

