The Lytham Festival returns with a bang
- Credit: Lytham Festival
Thousands of music fans enjoyed world class performances from some of the biggest names in the business at the Lytham Festival
There was a time when Lytham was thought of as a sleepy seaside town, but if any of that outdated perception had persisted it was well and truly blown away by this year’s Lytham Festival.
For ten nights in the summer, the famous mile-long Green beside the Ribble estuary was the setting for explosive gigs by some of the world’s biggest and best musical acts.
Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Nile Rogers and Duran Duran were among a list of headline acts that also included Paul Weller, Snow Patrol and Elbow, who formed in Bury 25 years ago.
Even on nights when the rain pelted down and the Green was battered by strong winds, huge crowds revelled in the festival atmosphere.
Peter Taylor from organisers Cuffe and Taylor said: ‘It was a fabulous festival and everyone – the crowds and the acts – seems to have really enjoyed themselves. There was a real buzz around the town and no sense of festival fatigue even though it was over ten days this year.
‘Some of my personal highlights this year came from the support acts and opening acts; I thought TLC, Goldfrapp and Luke La Volpe in particular were brilliant. They had incredible reactions from the crowds.
‘It has been a wonderful experience to have the festival over ten days this year, but we will be back to five days next year. We already have three of next year’s headliners signed up, and we’re in advanced negotiations with the other two, so I’m already looking forward to doing it all again.’