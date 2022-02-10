Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Somerset

Her Majesty on the way to open parliament in 1965 - Credit: Annie Spratt, Unsplash

Let’s make the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a celebration to remember in Somerset.

The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset is calling on the county’s residents to come together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and make it an event to remember.

The Queen will formally start to celebrate her personal Platinum Jubilee year from Sunday 6th February – the date of her Accession to the Throne in 1952.

The Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Mrs Annie Maw is encouraging the communities of Somerset to make the most of the once in a lifetime chance to commemorate this unique milestone in the nation’s history.

The focus of celebrations will take place over the extended Bank Holiday Weekend June 2nd - 5th. During that period the Queen will be attending a number of official events including Trooping the Colour, a service in St Paul’s Cathedral, a huge concert at Buckingham Palace on the Saturday evening, and a spectacular pageant outside Buckingham Place on Sunday 5th June.

Queen Elizabeth II during her royal tour with the Mayor of Ottawa at her left - Credit: lac-bac, Flickr

In Somerset, there is the chance to mark the occasion with a range of activities over the Jubilee weekend, not least the Beacon celebrations which are due to be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday 2nd June, and the traditional Street Parties or Village Hall parties on Sunday 5th June.

Lord Lieutenant of Somerset Mrs Annie Maw said: “The Queen has devoted a lifetime of service to our country and, particularly after the very difficult times over the last two years, we can make this an occasion we will all never forget.

“I know that preparations are already well underway in some parts of the county, but it would be wonderful if we could all come together to mark this historic occasion.

“Everyone who is planning or organising a Beacon ceremony, please register it. There is no cost to registering a beacon and it means your event is on the national map - and you can obtain a certificate to mark the occasion.

“If you are holding a Street Party, Village Hall Party, or another event, please submit details onto the interactive Platinum Jubilee event map.

“I want to ensure that I am able to get a full understanding of everything that is taking place across our county and to create a record and an archive for future generations to come.

“I will be arranging for picture and film archive of some of these events to be included in a county record of this most memorable year.

“You can also inform your local Parish or District Council as they also really want to hear what is being planned in your community and they will be contributing to my archive.”

For guidance on planning and registering events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, visit platinumjubileesomerset.org.uk

H.R.H. Queen Elizabeth II opening of the Beehive, February 1977 - Credit: archivesnz, Flickr

We need your help:

Here at Somerset Life, we also want to celebrate the impact Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has had on our county. We want to hear from you with your anecdotes, stories, and pictures from any of her visits to Somerset. Please send them to our editor at charlotte.skidmore@archant.co.uk for a chance to feature in our Jubilee special article in the magazine later in the year.