COTSWOLD SOCIETY: The Royal Three Counties Show

Published:
6:00 PM June 29, 2022
The Royal Three Counties Show at Malvern’s Three Counties Showground
The Royal Three Counties Show returned to Malvern’s Three Counties Showground for a long weekend of fantastic food, farming and family fun.
This year marked 100 years of the show and, to celebrate, organisers had arranged over 150 activities and events running over the three days. The celebration featured special and celebrity guests, a wide variety of lively family entertainment – including breath-taking displays by The Red Devils and Bolddog Lings freestyle stunt motocross teams – a fabulous range of countryside retailers in the shopping area, and over 6,000 animals to see.
royalthreecounties.co.uk
A judge runs his eye over a pony during the day
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Visitors watch the main ring
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Poppy Whitehead and Mojo
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Cattle show competitors
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
A showing sheep walking to its ring
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Megan Kennett with her Shropshire shearling ram Draco Aries
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Evie and Sam Walker with Tonto
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Michael Clark and Avril Emery
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Daisy, Natalie, Faith and Mollie Hill
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Emily Lane and Jayne Cook
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Ben Taylor, Aled Price and Angus Mutch
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Adam Henson
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Bonnie Hubbard and Grace Oakey
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Beau Parfett, Lottie Thompson and Jaz Ball
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Victor Roberts and Alex Inchbald
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Simon Fellows with David Fellows
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Anabel Mackinnon with Yan Gittins
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
Mark Bricknell and Roger Warner
- Credit: © Thousand Word Media
To order prints, visit thousandwordmedia.com