COTSWOLD SOCIETY: The Royal Three Counties Show

The Royal Three Counties Show at Malvern’s Three Counties Showground

The Royal Three Counties Show returned to Malvern’s Three Counties Showground for a long weekend of fantastic food, farming and family fun.

This year marked 100 years of the show and, to celebrate, organisers had arranged over 150 activities and events running over the three days. The celebration featured special and celebrity guests, a wide variety of lively family entertainment – including breath-taking displays by The Red Devils and Bolddog Lings freestyle stunt motocross teams – a fabulous range of countryside retailers in the shopping area, and over 6,000 animals to see.

royalthreecounties.co.uk

A judge runs his eye over a pony during the day - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Visitors watch the main ring - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Poppy Whitehead and Mojo - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Cattle show competitors - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

A showing sheep walking to its ring - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Megan Kennett with her Shropshire shearling ram Draco Aries - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Evie and Sam Walker with Tonto - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Michael Clark and Avril Emery - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Daisy, Natalie, Faith and Mollie Hill - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Emily Lane and Jayne Cook - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Ben Taylor, Aled Price and Angus Mutch - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Adam Henson - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Bonnie Hubbard and Grace Oakey - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Beau Parfett, Lottie Thompson and Jaz Ball - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Victor Roberts and Alex Inchbald - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Simon Fellows with David Fellows - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Anabel Mackinnon with Yan Gittins - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Mark Bricknell and Roger Warner - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

