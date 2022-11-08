Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Official opening of The Folk of Gloucester

Published: 10:27 AM November 8, 2022
Dr Janina Ramirez opens the Folk of Gloucester

Dr Janina Ramirez opens the Folk of Gloucester

The new headquarters of the Gloucester Civic Trust, The Folk of Gloucester, was officially unveiled by Dr Janina Ramirez

The former Folk Museum in Westgate Street, Gloucester, has been transformed into the new headquarters of the Gloucester Civic Trust, celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2022.
The building – renamed The Folk of Gloucester – had an official opening ceremony, performed by author, university lecturer and TV presenter Dr Janina Ramirez, who is also President of the Gloucester History Festival. Following the ribbon cutting, guests were offered the opportunity of being taken on a tour of the building by one of the Trust's trained guides.

Visit thefolkofgloucester.co.uk for news of building tours and other special events.

Robert and Christine Phelps

Robert and Christine Phelps

Marlene Kerton and Geoff Chadwick

Marlene Kerton and Geoff Chadwick

Ben Hau and Andy Armstrong

Ben Hau and Andy Armstrong

Arthur Murray and Dean of Gloucester Andrew Braddock

Arthur Murray and Dean of Gloucester Andrew Braddock

Richard Auckland and Hugh Worsnip

Richard Auckland and Hugh Worsnip

Jacqui Grange and Sophie Beckett

Jacqui Grange and Sophie Beckett

The Folk of Gloucester, the new headquarters of Gloucester Civic Trust

The Folk of Gloucester, the new headquarters of Gloucester Civic Trust

The Folk of Gloucester, the new headquarters of Gloucester Civic Trust

The Folk of Gloucester, the new headquarters of Gloucester Civic Trust

Carol and Arianna Gilbert

Carol and Arianna Gilbert

Gareth Jayne, Dr Janina Ramirez and Martyn White

Gareth Jayne, Dr Janina Ramirez and Martyn White

Sue Smith, Dr Janina Ramirez and Alex Bailey

Sue Smith, Dr Janina Ramirez and Alex Bailey

Rob Scott and Pat Bosley

Rob Scott and Pat Bosley

Candia Mckormack and Dr Janina Ramirez

Candia Mckormack and Dr Janina Ramirez

Alex Cooke and Marc Waters

Alex Cooke and Marc Waters

Rachel Horwood and Jonah Jay

Rachel Horwood and Jonah Jay

Gillian Moss with Paul Toleman

Gillian Moss with Paul Toleman

Rosie Orchard, Cath Orchard and Destiny Clapton

Rosie Orchard, Cath Orchard and Destiny Clapton

Cooper and Rainey Jayne

Cooper and Rainey Jayne

