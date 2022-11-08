Official opening of The Folk of Gloucester

Published:
10:27 AM November 8, 2022
The new headquarters of the Gloucester Civic Trust, The Folk of Gloucester, was officially unveiled by Dr Janina Ramirez
The former Folk Museum in Westgate Street, Gloucester, has been transformed into the new headquarters of the Gloucester Civic Trust, celebrating its Golden Jubilee in 2022.
The building – renamed The Folk of Gloucester – had an official opening ceremony, performed by author, university lecturer and TV presenter Dr Janina Ramirez, who is also President of the Gloucester History Festival. Following the ribbon cutting, guests were offered the opportunity of being taken on a tour of the building by one of the Trust's trained guides.
Visit thefolkofgloucester.co.uk for news of building tours and other special events.
