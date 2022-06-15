Beat concert at Sundial Theatre

The Stuart Singers perform at Beat's fundraising concert in Cirencester

Beat, the UK's charity for eating disorders, together with the Stuart Singers, held a fundraising concert at Cirencester College's Sundial Theatre.

The performance featured over 15 popular concert favourites, including Let the River Run, Hallelujah and choral selections and medleys from The Lion King and Oliver. Back in 2003, Beat help Pat Ayres MBE set up the Cirencester Eating Disorders Support Group, and it also organises monthly meetings for sufferers and carers. It is a group who talk, listen and share experiences, not a treatment. The NHS services are overwhelmed with long waiting lists, but it is proven that early intervention is the key to recovery, especially for children and teenagers.

The support the group offers can help take away the isolation and fear of illnesses such as anorexia and bulimia. The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Coates Village Hall, Coates, GL7 6NW, from 7pm. The service is friendly, relaxed and free to attend.

Brian and Pat Ayres NBE with Stephen Moore - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

