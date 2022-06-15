Beat concert at Sundial Theatre

Published:
6:00 PM June 15, 2022
The Stuart Singers perform at Beat's fundraising concert in Cirencester
Beat, the UK's charity for eating disorders, together with the Stuart Singers, held a fundraising concert at Cirencester College's Sundial Theatre.
The performance featured over 15 popular concert favourites, including Let the River Run, Hallelujah and choral selections and medleys from The Lion King and Oliver. Back in 2003, Beat help Pat Ayres MBE set up the Cirencester Eating Disorders Support Group, and it also organises monthly meetings for sufferers and carers. It is a group who talk, listen and share experiences, not a treatment. The NHS services are overwhelmed with long waiting lists, but it is proven that early intervention is the key to recovery, especially for children and teenagers.
The support the group offers can help take away the isolation and fear of illnesses such as anorexia and bulimia. The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at Coates Village Hall, Coates, GL7 6NW, from 7pm. The service is friendly, relaxed and free to attend.
Brian and Pat Ayres NBE with Stephen Moore
Guests listen to the Stuart Singers
Jo and John Griffin with Graeme and Mary Reay
Samuel Lindup and Katharine Davis
Mary Sturman-Smith and Sylvia Hemmings
Liz Souter and Selwyn Morgan
Pat Prodger and Margaret Tully
Penny Junor, Beat Cirencester patron, and Nicola Davis, a local Beat trained counsellor
Rosie Maidment and Marian Maclean
Maureen Holloway, Jan Tucker and Sylvia Woods
Vice Chair of Cotswold District Council Cllr Nikki Ind and Ann Hands
Hilary and John Lawrence
Jill and Robert Lang
Matthew Nickless, Abi Nickless with Sean Disney
Nicola Davis' My Super Sweet Recovery Cook Book
