Felixstowe Spa Pavilion director Ray Anderson speaks about his favourite music

At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Ray Anderson, director of The Spa Pavilion Theatre at Felixstowe.





1. What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

One of the first songs I remember was when an auntie of mine sang Que Será, Será – I was only a few years old, but the memory is still with me.



2. What was the first record you bought?

I was at Petticoat Lane Sunday market in London and a stall was

selling ex-Jukebox records for half a crown (12 and a half pence). I bought Herb Alpert’s Spanish Flea, and guess what? I still have it!



3. What have you been listening to most recently?

I like all types of music luckily, but recently I’ve been listening to Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga. I like the way those two work together with extreme age differences but with tremendous chemistry.

4. What was the first concert you went to?

I was never a great concert goer, but my first one was Tina Turner in Ipswich stadium (Portman Road).



5. Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

Probably The Rolling Stones.

6. Do you have a favourite singer?

It would probably be Madeline Bell. All my other favourites like Dusty Springfield and Aretha Franklin are sadly no longer with us.

7. Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

Mainly 1960s pop.



8. What’s your most treasured album?

It would have to be Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – I first

heard it played, for the first time, on radio as a world premiere on

the offshore pirate radio station Radio London. I even have a tape of it, presented by Ed Stewart and John Peel. In my opinion the album turned music on its tail and almost everything that followed was creatively influenced by this Beatles album.

9. Can you sing or play an instrument?

Haha, I think I can sing, but best left to the bathroom! About

30 years ago I bought an alto saxophone and thought I would

have a go at that, but apart from a few irritating noisy moments, it’s still in the box. I hope one day I’ll find somebody to teach me!

10. If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

There are so many, and my choice might change daily. But one song that I always gravitate back to is Madeline Bell’s version of ‘Climb Every Mountain’ (you’ll find it on YouTube if interested). I’ve never heard that song sung any better than this version. I’ll probably want it at my funeral.

11. And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

Probably none. I have a wide liking for all types of music but I am driven by melody.



12. Finally, how important is music to you?

Music has always been very important to me. For several years

I was on the radio daily, and was one of the few lucky DJs who had freedom of choice to play what we wanted. How nice could that be? To just indulge in the music you like and blend different

songs from different genres and entertain the public. One of the

best jobs I ever had.

