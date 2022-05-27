Meet Stewart Roberts MBE, inspiring founder of Essex-based charity Haircuts 4 Homeless

Mica Bale meets Stewart Roberts MBE, a man on a mission to bring respect and connection to homeless people through his charity Haircuts4Homeless

It cannot be denied that Essex has a great community spirit, and nowhere is that more evident than in charity organisations such as Haircuts4Homeless, a volunteer-run group that offers support to the homeless community. Founder Stewart Roberts was already an experienced hairdresser who was volunteering to help people locally when he came up with the idea for the charity. Stewart explains, ‘I started Haircuts4Homeless by accident in November 2014. I was volunteering at a Salvation Army in Essex talking to people about addictions as I am 15 years sober myself, and I saw homeless people coming in for something to eat.

‘I had seen a guy on Facebook doing makeovers on homeless people on the street so I thought I’d bring my scissors to the next session and give some haircuts. Little did I know it would change my life. I put some pictures on Facebook and soon some hairdressers said they would like to help and some other centres said they would like us to come to them. Now, we have nearly 70 projects across the UK and Ireland, 600 volunteers and we have given more than 40,000 haircuts.’

The charity's aim is to humanise the face of homelessness - Credit: Jack Eames

Supporting people without homes can often be seen as only achievable through grand gestures, however, Stewart explains that isn't always the case. ‘The way we can make more of a valuable impact on the lives of homeless people is to recognise that they are human beings and could so easily be us in different circumstances.

‘Unfortunately one of the effects of the pandemic will be a severe economic downturn, which will most likely result in job losses, and in some cases, more people becoming homeless. The homeless centres we work with need everyone’s help more than ever, along with charities like ours who support them.

‘I soon realised that it was much more than a haircut that we were giving. It’s about respect, connection, touch and communication. There is something special about any profession that lays hands on people. Human touch instantly breaks down barriers, particularly in these disconnected times. We are talking about people who frequently say they feel invisible and lonely so for someone to touch them and have a conversation means the world and is a really beautiful thing to witness.’

Thousands of haircuts have been provided through the charity - Credit: Jack Eames

A key part of the charity’s work is helping people in the homeless community before a job interview. Stewart says, ‘The number of times someone has come and said that they’re so glad we’re in their location because they have a job interview tomorrow, it just gives them the confidence. The main thing is people helping people. They’re our guests, we’re all about respect, I want to treat my guests the same way as you would be treated if you were paying to have your hair cut. As much as we can, we make it the same experience.’

Another element of Haircuts4Homeless’ work is the podcast, Hear Me, See Me. Stewart explains more, ‘After being a guest on a few podcasts to talk about Haircuts4Homeless, it occurred to me that I have met so many wonderful people in my time that I should start my own, primarily to highlight some of the work of the unsung heroes who I meet. It’s available through Acast and on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and Amazon Music.

‘I have been fortunate enough to have had some amazing guests, including Game of Thrones star, Lena Headey, the Duchess of York, Meg Mathews, Bella Freud, Sam McKnight and also some amazing unsung heroes who work in the homeless centres. Most recently I have done a week of podcasts featuring some amazing women who have survived domestic violence and abuse who are an inspiration.

‘During my work with Haircuts4Homeless I have met some wonderful people. When you don’t see a regular for a while you hope they have moved on to better things, but when you hear they have passed away it breaks your heart. In this day and age we should be looking after all of society, no matter what their situation. Our aim is to humanise the face of homelessness.’

Stewart was awarded an MBE at the beginning of 2022 for his services to homeless people. Humbly, he says, ‘This is recognition for every member of Haircuts4Homeless and their passion for what we do.’





