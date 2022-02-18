International Women’s Day launch for Stroud Women’s Refuge

For nearly 50 years, Stroud Women's refuge has been there to support women from Gloucestershire and beyond - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The refreshed brand of Stroud Women's Refuge (SWR) has been produced by Gloucestershire’s female-led creative collective, Culpepper & Co in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.

For nearly 50 years, Stroud Women's refuge has been there to support women from Gloucestershire and beyond who have been forced to leave their homes due to domestic abuse. The refuge itself offers sanctuary where clients can recover and begin the process of rebuilding their lives. In addition, through its team of support workers and community outreach programme, the charity helps clients establish finances, work, housing, and schooling for their children, so that they can confidently move on to build a happy and independent family life.

Like many organisations, it was felt that the charity needed to refresh its look. When looking for someone to help them, Culpepper & Co just felt right says trustee of the charity Chris Brierley.

‘We wanted a new look for the refuge,’ he says, ‘one that was positive and gives a message of hope. Being a female-led creative agency, Culpepper & Co was the perfect fit with a charity that supports women. We are delighted with the results which are warm and give you a sense of optimism.’

Culpepper & Co founder Tash Willmore says, ‘Stroud Women’s Refuge leads women from a place of isolation to a community of peers; from no stability to financial independence; and from difficult days to a pathway for a fulfilled, rewarding, and happy life.

‘To support this incredible organisation’s work is a privilege, and we’re hugely invested and proud to be involved. We hope our work helps the charity to continue transforming the lives of women and their children for many years to come.’

With a brand that would speak to a variety of audiences and represent vulnerable individuals, it was vital that their creative partner should be an agency known for its sensitivity, intuition, and empathy, as much as for its creative excellence.

With the help of SWR’s support workers, the Culpepper & Co team also created a new range of donation packages designed to help clients and their children from the moment they arrive at the refuge – often carrying nothing at all – to the day they move into their new family home. Supporters of the charity can choose from a range of practical and comforting kits that are given to support clients and their children, and are theirs to keep when they leave.

A sample of the donation packages available are as follows:

Welcome pack for a woman seeking refuge £25 covers the cost of toiletries, towels, journal and pen, and a mindful support activity.

Welcome pack for a child £25 covers the cost of a rucksack, set of pyjamas, nappies/wipes, underwear, towel, welcome toy and colouring set

Bedding pack £30 covers the cost of a new a duvet, a pillow, duvet cover, pillowcase, mattress protector sheet and comforter / throw for every woman's bed.

Child's Bedding Pack £30 covers the cost of a duvet, a pillow, duvet cover, pillowcase and mattress protector sheet for every child's bed.

Keeping the lights on £20 covers the refuge's electricity costs for 1 week

School uniform pack £30 covers the cost of 1 school jumper, 2 tops, 1 pair of school trousers/skirt, 3 pairs of tights/socks, 1 pair of school shoes and a school bag.

Sports pack Choose between field sports or swimming. £30 covers:

For field sports: 1 pair of football boots or trainers, 1 sport top/T-shirt, 1 sweater, 1 pair of shorts, 1 pair of joggers, 1 pair of socks and shin pads.

For swimming: 1 swimming costume/shorts, towel, 1 pair of goggles, 1 pair of armbands/float and a towel.

Special occasion gift vouchers To donate a gift voucher for a child's birthday or Christmas means that mums can visit local shops and choose a selection of gifts for their children. For many mothers, having the budget and freedom to shop for presents is a gift in itself, so this is a really special donation. Birthday/Christmas Present voucher - £20

Tash built Culpepper & Co with the help of hardworking, busy women, often mothers/or carers of children, who all work flexibly around childcare to produce exceptional creative work for a range of industries and projects.

‘While we relish each challenge, the personal impact of working with SWR has been huge for the team,’ says Tash, ‘who feel naturally passionate about the charity’s focus on rebuilding women’s confidence and helping them to realise their potential.’

Stroud Women’s Refuge is Culpepper & Co’s Charity of the Year 2022, and as part of this commitment, are supporting the online launch of SWR’s new brand and website on March 8, 2022; this year’s International Women’s Day.

Copies of the Inspired Cook Book – a stunning collaboration between Culpepper & Co, Carl Benton and Personal Best with all proceeds going to SWR – will be available to buy.

If you or someone you know needs support because of domestic abuse, call Stroud Women’s Refuge on 01453 764385 or visit stroudwomensrefuge.org

