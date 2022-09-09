A Suffolk tribute to the Queen: 'a leader for all time'
The Queen made many public and private visits to Suffolk - she had strong connections to the county and held it in great affection.
Across Suffolk community leaders have paid their respects to the Queen, after a reign of more than 70 years. The Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, paid tribute to "an incomparable Queen and woman".
“The beating heart of our great nation has been silenced," she said. "Our grief is beyond all imagining. The whole world has lost an incomparable Queen and woman, a leader for all time. The whole world stands with its flags at half-mast. In our beloved Suffolk, a county the Queen had such a great affection for, we are completely devastated.”
Suffolk’s most senior Church of England clergyman spoke of his profound sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen, saying her decades of service were without parallel. The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: “We send our sincere condolences to her family. Her Majesty visited the Diocese on a number of occasions during her reign, and during each visit the warmth of feeling the people had for her was clear. I know she had a particular affection for Suffolk.
“Through her decades of devotion to her role and to the people of the Commonwealth she has given us all remarkable focus of constancy and stability, and an example of self-giving service. She was always clear how her Christian faith was at the heart of this, and how she found in her faith strength, fortitude and hope.
“She was a wonderful ambassador for Britain and an example to us all. I know people will want to pay their own personal tributes to someone who has been a part of this great country’s fabric for so many years."
The Queen and Suffolk
On one of her many visits to the region the Queen once said: “Our sense of what it is to be British derives as much from the treasured towns, villages and coastline of East Anglia as it does from the great cities like London or Birmingham.”
It was a natural disaster that first brought her to the region as Queen, just a year after she acceded to the throne. February 1953 saw devastating floods after a storm surge battered the east coast, claiming 300 lives. After seeing the aftermath and meeting survivors in King's Lynn and Hunstanton, the Queen visited Essex while her husband, Prince Philip, flew to Martlesham, near Ipswich, to see defences being restored along the River Deben.
She returned to Suffolk for an official visit in July 1961, on the royal yacht Britannia which sailed into Stour estuary and then coming ashore for a parade by 1,880 young ratings at HMS Ganges, the Royal Navy’s land-based training centre at Shotley.
The Queen went on to Ipswich, greeted by a 21-gun salute booming out from Alexandra Park, and was met by a fanfare by the Herald Trumpeters of the Royal Artillery when she opened Civic College (now Suffolk New College).
A busy day took the Queen to an exhibition of local industry, arts, crafts and agricultural produce in Stowmarket, then through Woolpit and Beyton to Bury St Edmunds, where her arrival was announced with another 21-gun salute. There was an inspection of the 1st East Anglian Regiment on Angel Hill, followed by a tour of the Abbey Gardens and a motorcade procession through the town.
On June 2, 1967, the Queen opened the new concert hall at Snape Maltings, the creation of Suffolk composer Benjamin Britten. Almost two years later, after the opening night of the 22nd Aldeburgh Festival, the building was devastated by fire. It was restored in time for the festival in 1970 , and the Queen duly returned to Snape to perform another opening ceremony.
In November 1975, the Queen opened the Post Office Research Centre at Martlesham Heath, near Woodbridge, at the time Europe’s most advanced telecommunications research facility built at a cost of £11million. in 1977, she returned to Suffolk as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations, when huge crowds turned out to see her touring Ipswich by car.
The Queen's love of horseracing took her to Newmarket on several occasions - for a day at the races in 1978, and in May 1983 when she opened the National Horseracing Museum before attending the 2,000 Guinea Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse.
In June 1985 the Queen travelled to RAF Wattisham, near Stowmarket, and met aircrew from 74 Squadron. She also chatted to 1st Wattisham Guides and Brownies and was entertained by pupils from Ringshall Primary School.
During her Golden Jubilee celebrations of July 2002, the Queen opened the Ipswich Waterfront development before travelling to Stowmarket with Prince Philip, to view exhibitions celebrating Suffolk’s agricultural heritage, and Bury St Edmunds.
In April 2009, the Queen was in Bury St Edmunds for the annual Maundy service. It was the first time the town had hosted the traditional custom in which the sovereign gives alms - in modern times, specially minted coins to people nominated for their service to the community. She gave coins to 83 men and 83 women, one of each for each year of her life. Speaking at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, she said: "Over the last 50 years I have had the good fortune to receive loyal support and generous friendship from people across the region, be it those living in small villages or large towns and cities. For this, I would like to thank you all most warmly.
“As I travelled here this morning, I was reminded of the evolving history which has formed these counties, and which gives the whole region the reputation for which it is famed - people with an independence of spirit, a commitment to enterprise, and a tradition of dependability, living against a backdrop of beautiful countryside and priceless heritage.”