In 2009, the Queen visited Bury St Edmunds for a Maundy Thursday Service at the Cathedral. - Credit: Tudor Morgan Owen

The Queen made many public and private visits to Suffolk - she had strong connections to the county and held it in great affection.

Across Suffolk community leaders have paid their respects to the Queen, after a reign of more than 70 years. The Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, paid tribute to "an incomparable Queen and woman".

“The beating heart of our great nation has been silenced," she said. "Our grief is beyond all imagining. The whole world has lost an incomparable Queen and woman, a leader for all time. The whole world stands with its flags at half-mast. In our beloved Suffolk, a county the Queen had such a great affection for, we are completely devastated.”

Suffolk’s most senior Church of England clergyman spoke of his profound sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen, saying her decades of service were without parallel. The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: “We send our sincere condolences to her family. Her Majesty visited the Diocese on a number of occasions during her reign, and during each visit the warmth of feeling the people had for her was clear. I know she had a particular affection for Suffolk.

“Through her decades of devotion to her role and to the people of the Commonwealth she has given us all remarkable focus of constancy and stability, and an example of self-giving service. She was always clear how her Christian faith was at the heart of this, and how she found in her faith strength, fortitude and hope.

“She was a wonderful ambassador for Britain and an example to us all. I know people will want to pay their own personal tributes to someone who has been a part of this great country’s fabric for so many years."

The Queen and Suffolk

On one of her many visits to the region the Queen once said: “Our sense of what it is to be British derives as much from the treasured towns, villages and coastline of East Anglia as it does from the great cities like London or Birmingham.”

It was a natural disaster that first brought her to the region as Queen, just a year after she acceded to the throne. February 1953 saw devastating floods after a storm surge battered the east coast, claiming 300 lives. After seeing the aftermath and meeting survivors in King's Lynn and Hunstanton, the Queen visited Essex while her husband, Prince Philip, flew to Martlesham, near Ipswich, to see defences being restored along the River Deben.

The Queen is greeted by crowds at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town Football Club on her visit to the town in July 1961. - Credit: Archant

In 1961 the Queen visited HMS Ganges Shotley, near Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

July 1961 - the Queen opened Civic College in Ipswich (now Suffolk New College). - Credit: Archant Archives

She returned to Suffolk for an official visit in July 1961, on the royal yacht Britannia which sailed into Stour estuary and then coming ashore for a parade by 1,880 young ratings at HMS Ganges, the Royal Navy’s land-based training centre at Shotley.

The Queen went on to Ipswich, greeted by a 21-gun salute booming out from Alexandra Park, and was met by a fanfare by the Herald Trumpeters of the Royal Artillery when she opened Civic College (now Suffolk New College).

A busy day took the Queen to an exhibition of local industry, arts, crafts and agricultural produce in Stowmarket, then through Woolpit and Beyton to Bury St Edmunds, where her arrival was announced with another 21-gun salute. There was an inspection of the 1st East Anglian Regiment on Angel Hill, followed by a tour of the Abbey Gardens and a motorcade procession through the town.

The Queen during the opening ceremony of the £160,000 Snape Maltings Concert Hall in June 1967. With her Majesty are Benjamin Britten and the Countess of Cranbrook. - Credit: Archant Archives

In 1970 the Queen returned to Snape to re-open Snape Maltings Concert Hall following a fire a year previously. She's pictured talking to Benjamin Britten. - Credit: Archant

The Queen made a private visit to Sternfield House near Saxmundham in 1968 and attended morning service at Sternfield Parish Church with the Rev W Fayle-Parr. - Credit: Arcahnt Archives

The Queen's visit to Bentwaters base near Woodbridge June 1970. - Credit: Archant Archives

On June 2, 1967, the Queen opened the new concert hall at Snape Maltings, the creation of Suffolk composer Benjamin Britten. Almost two years later, after the opening night of the 22nd Aldeburgh Festival, the building was devastated by fire. It was restored in time for the festival in 1970 , and the Queen duly returned to Snape to perform another opening ceremony.

1975 - The Queen gets a panoramic view from the top of the tower block station at the Post Office Research Centre, Martlesham, just outside Ipswich. Clifford Smith, The Clerk of Lieutenancy and Chief Executive of Suffolk County Council is seen here pointing out landmarks. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

In 1977 the Queen visited Ipswich for her silver jubilee - here she is on board the Royal Yacht Britannia at Felixstowe. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds greet the Queen on Cornhill Ipswich in July 1977 for her silver jubilee visit. Jenny Quilter from Sutton gave her a rose. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

The Queen in Ipswich for her silver jubilee in 1977. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

The Queen went walkabout on Cornhill to meet the crowds during her silver jubilee visit to Ipswich in 1977. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

An excited crowd greeted the Queen in Ipswich to mark her silver jubilee in July 1977. - Credit: East Anglian Daily Times

In November 1975, the Queen opened the Post Office Research Centre at Martlesham Heath, near Woodbridge, at the time Europe’s most advanced telecommunications research facility built at a cost of £11million. in 1977, she returned to Suffolk as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations, when huge crowds turned out to see her touring Ipswich by car.

In 1981, the Queen visited the Animal Health Trust at Kennett near Newmarket. - Credit: Ian Hulland

The Queen's love of horseracing took her to Newmarket on several occasions - for a day at the races in 1978, and in May 1983 when she opened the National Horseracing Museum before attending the 2,000 Guinea Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse.

The Queen visited Helmingham Hall on many occasions. Here she attended church in 1987. - Credit: Archant Archives

In June 1985 the Queen travelled to RAF Wattisham, near Stowmarket, and met aircrew from 74 Squadron. She also chatted to 1st Wattisham Guides and Brownies and was entertained by pupils from Ringshall Primary School.

The crowd greet her the Queen at Ipswich Waterfront during her golden jubilee visit to Ipswich on July 17, 2002 - Credit: Jamie Niblock

The Queen visited Stowmarket as part of her golden jubilee visit to Suffolk in 2002. - Credit: James Fletcher

The Queen met local people on a visit to Stowmarket during her golden jubilee tour in 2002. - Credit: James Fletcher

The Queen's visit to Ipswich in 2002, crowds greet her on Cornhill. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

The Queen at Stowmarket in 2002 welcomed to the town by Hannah Davies. - Credit: Bill Darnell

The Queen meeting the crowds on the Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds in 2002. - Credit: Andy Abbott

During her Golden Jubilee celebrations of July 2002, the Queen opened the Ipswich Waterfront development before travelling to Stowmarket with Prince Philip, to view exhibitions celebrating Suffolk’s agricultural heritage, and Bury St Edmunds.

Her Majesty The Queen and the HRH Duke of Edinburgh in Bury St Edmunds for the historic Maundy Thursday distribution of Alms in St Edmundsbury Cathedral The Queen's Procession and the Royal Almonry Procession pause outside the Sough Door for a photocall. - Credit: Andy Abbott

The Queen distributing Maundy Money to pensioners during the service in Bury St Edmunds in 2009. - Credit: Andy Abbott

The Queen distributing Maundy Money to pensioners during the service in Bury St Edmunds cathedral in 2009. - Credit: Andy Abbott

The Queen visited Bury St Edmunds for a Maundy Thursday Service at the cathedral in 2009 and posed outside the cathedral. - Credit: Tudor Morgan Owen

The Queen visited Bury St Edmunds for a Maundy Thursday Service at the cathedral in 2009. - Credit: Tudor Morgan Owen

The Queen and prince Philip signed the visitors' book at Bury St Edmunds cathedral following a Maundy Thursday Service in 2009. - Credit: Tudor Morgan Owen

In April 2009, the Queen was in Bury St Edmunds for the annual Maundy service. It was the first time the town had hosted the traditional custom in which the sovereign gives alms - in modern times, specially minted coins to people nominated for their service to the community. She gave coins to 83 men and 83 women, one of each for each year of her life. Speaking at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, she said: "Over the last 50 years I have had the good fortune to receive loyal support and generous friendship from people across the region, be it those living in small villages or large towns and cities. For this, I would like to thank you all most warmly.

“As I travelled here this morning, I was reminded of the evolving history which has formed these counties, and which gives the whole region the reputation for which it is famed - people with an independence of spirit, a commitment to enterprise, and a tradition of dependability, living against a backdrop of beautiful countryside and priceless heritage.”







