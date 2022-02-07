Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Superdry launch in Cheltenham

Andrew Higgins/ TWM

Published: 11:49 AM February 7, 2022
Dom Joly and wife Stacey.

Dom Joly with wife Stacey - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Superdry celebrated the opening of their brand new Cheltenham boutique store, Superdry Studios + Sport, with an exclusive preview event. Featuring both men’s and women’s collections, the new store includes the brand’s popular recycled range and CULT pinnacle pieces.

Guests enjoyed vegan canapés, while listening to sounds from a local DJ, and sipping on Dunkerton’s mulled cider and Gin & Juice cocktails. CEO Julian Dunkerton was in attendance, as well as the brand's collection designers, to talk about the inspiration and craftsmanship behind the designs.

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with wife Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of H

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with wife Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of Holland Cooper, and Saphaïa, their 1 year old daughter. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, in the new concept store in Cheltenham.

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, in the new concept store in Cheltenham. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold L

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold Life columnist. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Marie Longstaff, from Cotswold Life, and Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold Life columni

Marie Longstaff, from Cotswold Life, and Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold Life columnist. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of Holland Cooper, with Saphaïa, her 1 year old daughter.

Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of Holland Cooper, with Saphaïa, her 1 year old daughter. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Saphaïa, his 1 year old daughter.

Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Saphaïa, his 1 year old daughter. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Katie Moore, Daisy Kellow, Gaby Ileczko, and Ellise Miles, managers of the new Superdry store.

Katie Moore, Daisy Kellow, Gaby Ileczko, and Ellise Miles, managers of the new Superdry store. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Graphene company Versarien, Georgia Mottershead, Superdry designer, and Bobbi

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Graphene company Versarien, Georgia Mottershead, Superdry designer, and Bobbie Lawrenson, of Versarien. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Bryony Feeley from Superdry, with Gloucester Rugby players Jake Polledri, Charlie Chapman, and Mark

Bryony Feeley from Superdry, with Gloucester Rugby players Jake Polledri, Charlie Chapman, and Mark Atkinson. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Robert Van Tromp, and Dylan Bola.

Robert Van Tromp, and Dylan Bola. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Beautiful drinks from Gin and Juice at No131.

Beautiful drinks from Gin and Juice at No131. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Catie Marshall, Superdry design manager, Georgia Mottershead, designer, and Nick Oram, brand manager

Catie Marshall, Superdry design manager, Georgia Mottershead, designer, and Nick Oram, brand manager. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Alexandra Emily, and Kiera Neal.

Alexandra Emily, and Kiera Neal. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Miles Dunkley, CEO and chief creative officer of SLG, and Liha Okunniwa, co-founder of Liha Beauty.

Miles Dunkley, CEO and chief creative officer of SLG, and Liha Okunniwa, co-founder of Liha Beauty. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.

Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.

Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.

Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall chatting with Julian Dunkerton.

Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall chatting with Julian Dunkerton. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Elliot Burton and Annie Openshaw, influencers.

Elliot Burton and Annie Openshaw, influencers. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.

Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham. - Credit: ©Thousand Word Media

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

