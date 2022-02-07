Superdry launch in Cheltenham

Published:
11:49 AM February 7, 2022
Superdry celebrated the opening of their brand new Cheltenham boutique store, Superdry Studios + Sport, with an exclusive preview event. Featuring both men’s and women’s collections, the new store includes the brand’s popular recycled range and CULT pinnacle pieces.
Guests enjoyed vegan canapés, while listening to sounds from a local DJ, and sipping on Dunkerton’s mulled cider and Gin & Juice cocktails. CEO Julian Dunkerton was in attendance, as well as the brand's collection designers, to talk about the inspiration and craftsmanship behind the designs.
Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with wife Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of Holland Cooper, and Saphaïa, their 1 year old daughter.
Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, in the new concept store in Cheltenham.
Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold Life columnist.
Marie Longstaff, from Cotswold Life, and Adam Henson, farmer, TV presenter and Cotswold Life columnist.
Jade Holland-Cooper, founder and owner of Holland Cooper, with Saphaïa, her 1 year old daughter.
Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry, with Saphaïa, his 1 year old daughter.
Katie Moore, Daisy Kellow, Gaby Ileczko, and Ellise Miles, managers of the new Superdry store.
Neill Ricketts, CEO of Graphene company Versarien, Georgia Mottershead, Superdry designer, and Bobbie Lawrenson, of Versarien.
Bryony Feeley from Superdry, with Gloucester Rugby players Jake Polledri, Charlie Chapman, and Mark Atkinson.
Robert Van Tromp, and Dylan Bola.
Beautiful drinks from Gin and Juice at No131.
Catie Marshall, Superdry design manager, Georgia Mottershead, designer, and Nick Oram, brand manager.
Alexandra Emily, and Kiera Neal.
Miles Dunkley, CEO and chief creative officer of SLG, and Liha Okunniwa, co-founder of Liha Beauty.
Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.
Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.
Inside Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.
Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall chatting with Julian Dunkerton.
Elliot Burton and Annie Openshaw, influencers.
Superdry's first ever concept store, on Promenade, Cheltenham.
