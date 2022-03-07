En Pointe: Harpenden ballerina with one leg leaps to new hieghts

Having only one leg is not stopping a Harpenden teenager from leaping to new heights as a dancer...





In 2007, aged just two, Pollyanna Hope lost her leg in a bus crash that claimed the life of her grandmother Elizabeth and left her mother Sarah with life changing injuries.

Growing up, the 16-year-old from Harpenden has undergone 20 surgical procedures and used 25 different prosthetic legs, many provided by the NHS. It is a specially-designed prosthetic leg however that enables her to follow her passion - dancing.

With a love of ballet, she uses a leg fixed en pointe so she can dance alongside able-bodied ballerinas. A student on the Contemporary Advanced Training scheme at the London Contemporary Dance School, she became a member of the English National Ballet Youth Company last September.

Pollyanna dances in and narrates the Toyota advert that celebrates 'mobility for all' - Credit: Saatchi & Saatchi

And right now you can see Pollyana dance on TV. She is the star and narrator of a Toyota advert entitled Beautiful Movement.

Launched in the UK and across Europe, the Saatchi & Saatchi advert ties in with the Winter Olympics and Paralympics taking place in Beijing and celebrates 'mobility for all'.

Pollyanna says: 'It was brilliant fun to travel to Slovenia to film the advert. I enjoyed meeting so many new people and I loved doing the voiceover too. I am delighted to be part of the Beautiful Movement advert and I can’t wait for my friends and family to see it.'

She explains how she uses different prosthetic legs for different activities: 'Dorset Orthopaedic made a special en pointe ballet prosthesis for me. I have a walking leg for normal walking and a blade for running that I also use for dance. I am getting a new activity leg too. I hope to be able to dance on it, as well as walk, so I do not have to carry so many legs around with me!'

Pollyanna uses a specially designed en pointe artificial leg - Credit: Saatchi & Saatchi

Her advice to other children with disabilities is: 'Go for it – there is no limit but what you think you can achieve. If you believe in yourself all else will follow.'

Saying she got into ballet because her friends were doing it, she adds that she loves it 'because it is graceful and feels like I am floating when I dance. And contemporary, because it makes me feel like I'm free.

'I do all the same dances as everyone else and my training is always the same. I dance on Tuesdays and Saturdays with CAT and Fridays with the ENB and once a month on a Sunday with the ENB too.'

She admits the physical strain of it leaves her exhausted – 'but it always feels rewarding,' she adds.

Nothing if not determined, her dancing takes place alongside her studies. 'It is a tight squeeze, I am not going to lie,' she admits. 'I am also doing three A-Levels of which my favourite is theatre studies. Alongside this I also enjoy designing and making my own clothes, particularly smart dresses.'

So what does the future hold? With her aim on going on to train full time and joining a ballet or contemporary company, for 2022 she says: 'I want to flourish and be happy and to keep dancing and improving.'







