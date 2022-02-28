Why was The Apprentice contestant Brittany Carter in Essex?

The Apprentice star Brittany Carter shared the secrets of the boardroom with students when she returned to the Edge Hotel School at The University of Essex.



The hotly tipped contestant on Sir Alan Sugar’s BBC One show The Apprentice met the hospitality industry’s future leaders at The University of Essex, which is where she learnt her trade. Brittany even revisited her roots during the visit by manning reception and whipping up a cocktail in the hotel bar.



Brittany, 25, was in the students’ shoes five years ago, completing her BA in Hotel Management before forging a successful career and entering The Apprentice in 2022.



She met 30 budding hotel managers in the historic Wivenhoe House, Colchester, which is home to the Edge Hotel school. Here, students get hands-on experience in a real-life 4* hospitality business.



Brittany said her time here kickstarted her career ‘What you learn at Edge is going to be paramount in the business world,’ and 'Just having Edge Hotel on your CV sets you apart from other applicants.’

The Apprentice series 16 star Brittany Carter made cocktails on her visit - Credit: Steve Brading / University of Essex



They asked her about her roles with Marriott, her new alcoholic protein shake brand Maintain the Gain, and how she was coping with her sudden rise to fame.



Brittany said: ‘My time at the Edge Hotel School has so many happy memories, but it also prepared me for my time in the hospitality industry and was so useful to me during The Apprentice.



‘The practical experience at the Wivenhoe House gives you the edge over other graduates from other universities and gives you the skills and knowledge you need to be successful in whatever you decide to do.



‘I will always look back fondly on my time here and it was so great to meet the students, it feels like yesterday I was sitting where they are!’



As well as meeting students Brittany was reunited with her former lecturers and enjoyed lunch at the hotel’s restaurant, The Brasserie. The eatery offers affordable high-end food in the University’s stunning award-winning grounds and is open to the public.



Adrian Martin, vice principal at Edge Hotel School was delighted to have Brittany back to visit. He said, ‘Her career was already successful with Marriott Hotels, but with the TV show and her brand-new business “Maintain the Gain” she is a great role model, and they were very excited to meet her and we will continue to cheer her on.’