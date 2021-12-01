Preston artist David Robinson is the man behind our Christmas cover

This Christmas, Preston-based artist David Robinson has become Lancashire Life’s cover star. He created the artwork for our December issue which features a festive image of the city’s Harris Museum and a snow-covered Flag Market.

And as the magazine went to print, life imitated art as the region shivered through a cold spell and the city centre was blanketed with a dusting of snow. But Mother Nature couldn’t match the colours David gave the scene for our specially-commissioned cover.

Snow falls on the Flag Market as life tries to imitate art - Credit: Paul Mackenzie

‘I was delighted to be asked to create the cover image for the December issue of Lancashire Life,’ David said. ‘It was a fun project and it was fascinating to see how the artwork had to be adapted to be used on the cover.’

David started with an image he had already made of the Harris Museum and added the snow, the Christmas tree and the figures. It went through a few versions before we settled on the final image.

David's artwork before we added coverlines - Credit: David Robinson

Editor Paul Mackenzie said: ‘We featured David’s work in the magazine earlier in the year and when we started thinking about our Christmas cover, he was an obvious choice to create it. His work is striking and exudes a real pride in the county.’

David's range of posters, prints and cards celebrates Lancashire landmarks and he is constantly working to expand his range to include more of the county’s most familiar buildings and scenes.

Artist David Robinson - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

‘I started with Preston and Manchester and I now have work showing landmarks in Liverpool, Southport, Lytham and Blackpool, and people are suggesting other locations to me all the time,’ the former graphic designer said. ‘As soon as I can, I’ll be visiting more places. I’m never short of places, I’m just short of time.

David's piece depicting Lytham Windmill - Credit: David Robinson

‘I like finding those key details that give people that blast of nostalgia – the clock at Preston Bus Station is one that’s been really popular with people. Pubs are always popular too, particularly in lockdown when people couldn’t be there in person, they seemed to want reminders of places they have had happy times with friends and family.’

Rivington Pike by artist David Robinson - Credit: David Robinson

Until the lockdowns began, the father-of-two would sell his works at craft markets and when they could no longer be held, he launched the online shop. To see more of his work, go to daverobshop.com.