The Prince of Wales joins Stonyhurst for Easter Meditation

Published: 3:12 PM April 8, 2021

The Prince of Wales has shown his support for Catholics and Christians around the world through his contribution to this year’s Easter Meditation at Stonyhurst College in Lancashire.

The Prince recites the poem God’s Grandeur, by the distinguished Jesuit poet, Gerard Manley Hopkins, that speaks powerfully of a promise of renewal – for the physical world in which we live, but also for our spiritual lives.

This poem, written almost a hundred and fifty years ago, encourages people to see God in all things, offering a brighter future. The Easter Meditation is made up of three sections (nocturnes), with poetry and scripture, prayer, reflection and music. The film also includes precious artefacts housed in Stonyhurst’s museum that include The Holy Thorn (from the Crown of Thorns), which once belonged to Mary Queen of Scots, on loan from the Jesuit Province of Great Britain.

Prayers are led by pupils of Stonyhurst College, Stonyhurst Saint Mary’s Hall and Saint Joseph’s Primary School, Hurst Green. A reflection on the Passion of Christ is given by Fr Nicholas King SJ of Campion Hall, Oxford.

