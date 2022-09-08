Derbyshire pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen 

It’s hard to comprehend the sheer number of people across Derbyshire – spanning generations – whose lives have been touched in some way by Queen Elizabeth II.

She has been a constant.

Having reigned for 70 years following her accession to the throne on February 6 1952, for many, the Queen has been the only monarch they have ever known.

Revered by her subjects and tens of millions across the globe, Her Majesty’s reign has been a masterclass in monarchy and her passing is an immeasurable loss both here in Derbyshire, across the United Kingdom and, indeed, the world.

That grief and sense of loss will be palpable. However, as her son Prince Charles - now King Charles III - ascends to the throne, there will be many, many tributes come flooding as we all come to terms with the loss of an extraordinary monarch who showed supreme dedication to her realm until the very end of her remarkable life.

In time, the people of Derbyshire and Great Britain will come to celebrate and be thankful for a life well lived and a contribution to society that has been simply outstanding.

However, today, the country is very much in mourning, not least here in Derbyshire where the Queen, often alongside her dear late husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spent many memorable days.

Here is a tribute, with words from Derbyshire Life’s Viv Micklefield, to Her Majesty the Queen and her strong association with the county.

A posy of flowers is presented to Her Majesty The Queen by Miss Dorothy Maclean, daughter of Mr Ian Maclean and Dr Jessica Maclean - Credit: John Smedley

For many, the sight of the reigning monarch creates a sense of barely contained excitement.

For those lucky enough to join an official welcoming party, this can be a momentous, even life-changing experience.

Yet the stately manner in which Her Majesty has conducted such encounters earned her the respect and admiration of countless people.

The Queen’s first official visit to Derbyshire came in 1957, four years after her coronation, when she was greeted by a vast assembly of 22,000 schoolchildren at the now closed Sudbury Railway Station.

Lunch at Repton School preceded the inspection of a Guard of Honour in Derby’s Market Place.

With more than 600 charities and organisations across the UK and Commonwealth headed by the Queen, it’s little surprise local representatives – the Girl Guides being one example – are often invited to meet her during official engagements.

A few lucky guiders got the call-up in 1985 for a visit to the Derbyshire Dales. During the day she met more youngsters at celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Ashbourne.

For pupils at Derby’s Royal School for the Deaf, the Royal welcome in 1992 is etched in its history; an inauguration stone at the entrance to Carsington Water reservoir, unveiled in the same year, providing another enduring memory of time spent there by our longest-reigning monarch.

Visits arranged during earlier Jubilee celebrations have often held a special significance in Derbyshire.

The conferment of city status is a huge honour, none more so than for Derby, which received the Letters Patent from the Queen during 1977, Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee year.

Mr William Tucker, Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, presents Her Majesty The Queen to Mr John Maclean, Mr Charles Marsden-Smedley, and Mr Ian Maclean - Credit: John Smedley

With the processional route from the railway thronged by well-wishers, many of whom had reportedly queued since the previous evening to catch a glimpse, the appearance on the Council House balcony of both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh was a highlight.

Following this, en route to the opening of the newly extended Derbyshire Police HQ in Ripley, an unplanned detour saw a revisit to The Leylands; which must have been both a surprise and delight for those who received her.

Twenty-five years on, with Golden Jubilee fever sweeping the nation, Derby again welcomed the Royal party, this time to enjoy a spectacular pageant held at Pride Park Stadium.

This was not her only visit because Pride Park became the first football ground to be opened by the Queen.

The Queen alighted from the royal train at Matlock Railway Station in 2014 when, unlike previous visits for which the weather gods had decreed rain and fog, the sun shone brightly.

Photos show the Queen pausing to meet with people who’d travelled from near and far, including air cadets from 140 Matlock Squadron.

Next stop was Lea Mills, the home of knitwear company John Smedley, who that year marked 230 years of manufacturing.

A long-time favourite of royal wardrobes, during this tour (an earlier one took place in 1968) she was presented with a collection of sweaters and polo shirts for her great grandson Prince George.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II visiting the John Smedley Lea Mills head office for the first time in 1968 - Credit: The John Smedley Archive Charitable Trust

Unsurprisingly, it’s long been a tradition for the Royal party to receive souvenir gifts as a memento of their visits.

Back in 1949, when a 23-year-old Princess Elizabeth first came to Derby accompanied by husband Prince Philip, sandwiched between the official opening of the Council House and a visit to the Rolls- Royce engine plant was porcelain manufacturer Royal Crown Derby.

It was here the young Princess was presented with a christening mug for her first-born, Prince Charles.

Her Majesty’s 2014 trip included the short drive to Chatsworth House, where the Queen enjoyed lunch with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, a visit that also provided the chance to engage in conversation with Peak District rangers, alongside some of those involved in the area’s mountain and cave rescue services and local air ambulance crew.

Over the decades, recognising the work of emergency workers has frequently been on the Royal radar.

Her Majesty the Queen leaves an enduring legacy - Credit: IAN BURT

In the early 1990s, Her Majesty met with consultants at Derby Royal Infirmary who, three years previously, had been involved on the front-line treating victims of the Kegworth air crash; whilst Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital was officially opened by the Queen in 1985.

Chesterfield has frequently featured on Royal itineraries. In 2003 the Queen performed the ceremonial unveiling of the town’s new magistrates’ court and also took a look around the open-air market, notable for being one of the oldest in England.

Meeting and remembering those who’ve served their country is another common theme embraced during visits.

The Queen met World War One veterans in Lea, and (as Princess Elizabeth) laid the ceremonial foundation stone for Allenton’s Memorial Village, which was originally built for disabled or retired military personnel.

Meanwhile, in recognition of those members of the public who’ve contributed to their community, there’s an invitation to attend the traditional Maundy service held on the Thursday before Easter.

Early in her reign, Queen Elizabeth II took the decision to distribute the bags of specially-minted silver coins based on the number of years she has lived beyond London.

This saw cathedrals and abbeys throughout the country celebrating the occasion and, in 2010, it was Derby Cathedral’s turn; seven years after receiving its first visit by a reigning monarch in the building’s 1,000-year history.