Dorset visits from The Queen are remembered

As the nation mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at some fondly remembered royal visits to Dorset

In a speech broadcast on her 21st Birthday, on the 21st April 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth stated: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’

In a year where we have celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her reign, Her Majesty has fulfilled that promise to her people, not only in Great Britain but across the Commonwealth. She will be greatly missed, deeply mourned and fondly remembered by the people of Dorset.

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with shepherd George Sturmey, with his dog Scot, at Maiden Castle during her first visit to Dorset as Queen in July 1952 - Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Meeting a shepherd at Maiden Castle

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's first visit to this very special part of the world as a newly crowned monarch was back in 1952, when she met shepherd George Sturmey and his sheep dog on the windswept summit of Maiden Castle. She also met Professor R.E.M Wheeler, one of the archaeologists excavating the ancient earthworks there. Another early visit to Dorset was to HMS Eagle in Weymouth in 1959, where she was accompanied by her son HRH Prince Charles.

The Queen tours The Tank Museum at Bovington during a visit in 2009 - Credit: ©The Tank Museum

Taking a spin in a tank at Bovington

The Queen – who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment – arrived at the Tank Museum at Bovington in May 1997 to observe soldiers in training. During her visit, the Queen famously took a ride on a 1920 Rolls Royce Armoured Car, which she greatly enjoyed. In June 2009, Her Majesty, along with her husband HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, returned to Bovington to open the museum’s £16.5 million redevelopment. The Tank Museum’s director Richard Smith was there on that day to help show the monarch around.

‘They were just the most immaculate guests,’ he said, recalling the professionalism of the royal couple. ‘We must have introduced the Queen to more than 150 people and she made all of them feel special.’

The Queen with Canon Eric Woods outside Sherborne Abbey during the royal visit there in 2012 - Credit: Jayson Hutchins

The sun comes out at Sherborne Abbey

The Queen has visited Sherborne Abbey twice during her reign, once in 1998 to see the dedication of the Great West Window and then again in 2012 as part of her nationwide Diamond Jubilee tour.

Reverend Canon Eric Woods was there on each occasion to meet and greet the monarch. He recalled the 2012 visit fondly. ‘There were huge crowds, schoolchildren waving Union Jack flags and a choir singing. The weather was terrible, but I said to people waiting outside that the rain would stop at 12 noon when the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived. At 12pm precisely, this wonderful burgundy Bentley car pulled up. The rain stopped and the sun came out – it was quite uncanny.’

The unveiling of the statue of the Queen Mother in Poundbury during a royal visit by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall in October 2016 - Credit: Neil Crick / Alamy Stock Photo

A visit to Poundbury

All of the Queen’s visits to the county were arranged by Dorset’s Lord-Lieutenant, the Sovereign’s representative in the area. A post held by Angus Campbell, who recalled the tremendous warmth the Queen has shown to the people of the county during her long reign. After all her son, King Charles III, is a frequent visitor to Dorset as Poundbury, an urban extension to Dorchester, was built according to principles of architecture and urban planning that he advocated in his book A Vision of Britain. Built on Duchy of Cornwall land, His Royal Highness often pops into Poundbury to see how things are going there. And back in 2016, he invited the Queen to come and unveil a statue of her mother, and his beloved grandmother, in Queen Mother Square at the heart of Poundbury.

‘I was privileged, as The Lord-Lieutenant for the county, to help organise Her Majesty’s visit to Poundbury, on October 28th 2016, and greet and escort Her Majesty on the day. That particular royal visit involved four members of the Royal Family, Her Majesty, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. It was a tremendous day for Dorset and it was splendid to see so many from across the county flocking to Dorchester and Poundbury to cheer Her Majesty and members of her close family.’

Angus Campbell recalled an earlier royal visit he was involved with in June 2009. The royal couple visited the National Sailing Academy at Portland as Dorset prepared to host the Olympic Sailing events in 2012.

'I remember the way they both engaged with the large number of people they were being introduced to. It was extraordinary to see how they made an instant connection with every individual. We were told that The Duke would work down one side of the room, and Her Majesty the other. There were very many people present. However, they both insisted on meeting every single individual, despite the day’s heavy workload.’

HM The Queen at the Lifeboat College opening in Poole in 2004, flanked by the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Edinburgh. Coxswains of all the UK lifeboats make up the remaining group - Credit: RNLI

A special day at the RNLI in Poole

In 2004, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived in Dorset for the inspection of the new RNLI Training Centre in Poole, the Queen has been patron of the RNLI since 1952. More than 200 volunteers from across the country came together for the historic event, taking part in a memorable team photo with their royal patron.

Anne-Marie Clark, Lifeboat press officer, fondly recalls that special day. ‘My husband Jon is a longstanding member of Poole’s lifeboat crew. I remember the moment when the Queen walked in to see all these volunteers in their traditional Guernsey jumpers and flat white caps. She did a double-take. It was so impressive. My husband then had to dash off and prepare the lifeboat for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to board later that day. It was a very special occasion for us, and one we will never forget.’

HM The Queen at the Lifeboat College opening in Poole in 2004. The group photo is of all the RNLI crew members (Coxswains) from the UK. The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent are stood at either side of Her Majesty - Credit: RNLI



